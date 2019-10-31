Saturday, Nov. 2
Comedic play: 7 p.m. at the Boyceville High School Gymnatorium. Presenting one act play “Check Please: Take 2”. Fresh off a breakup, a guy and girl are encouraged by friends to rebound with a series of blind dates gone wrong. Admission is free. Refreshments will be served following the show. A free-will donation will be taken.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Annie’s Project: A six-week program for women farmers.The scheduled dates are Nov. 5, 12, 19, 26 and Dec. 3 and 10, from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Classes will meet in conference room 54 at the Dunn County Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Hwy. 12 E, in Menomonie. Organizers are able to offer this program for $50 for Compeer Financial clients and $75 for all other participants for the entire course. Fee covers materials, speaker costs, materials, and lunch for the six sessions. To register, please visit compeer.com/annies-project or call (844) 426-6733. Program is limited to 20 people.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Winter wear open house: 4-7 p.m. at Marketplace Foods, 207 Pine Avenue W., in Menomonie. United Way of Dunn County is offering free winter clothing to those in need. All items will be new or gently used. All individuals needing winter wear must be present to receive clothing. Donations are still needed and can be dropped off by Nov. 4 at the C3 Center (1620 Stout Road), Menomonie Public Library (600 Wolske Bay Road) or customer service desk at Marketplace Foods.
Thursday, Nov. 7
Voter Registration Drive: 10-11 a.m. at Hostford-Rich Apartments, 1202 10th St. in Menomonie. League of Women Voters-Greater Chippewa Valley will assist those wishing to register to vote. Those that want to register or re-register due to address or name change are welcome. A Wisconsin driver’s license or Wisconsin ID should be brought. Those that don’t have either an ID card or driver’s license should know the last four digits of their Social Security number and bring proof of residence like a utility bill, lease, pay stub, credit card statement or government issued document.
Artist Reception: 5-7 p.m. at Furlong Gallery at UW-Stout. The work of more than 20 university art and design faculty will be on display. The exhibit features a vast range of medias and disciplines. Refreshments will be served at the reception. The exhibit runs from Nov. 4 to Dec. 14.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Saturday Stories: 10-10:30 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road in Menomonie. Optional playtime until 11 a.m.
Author, photographer Bruce Siebold: 1 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road in Menomonie. Siebold presents “Seasons on Eighty Acres” a compendium of the author’s favorite nature photos. The book includes original poetry, stories of the land and shares Siebold’s passion for celebrating and protecting the land for future generations. Books will be available for purchase.
Monday, Nov. 11
Veterans Day program: 9:45-11 a.m. at Menomonie Middle School, 920 21st Street SE., in Menomonie. Program includes Veterans Day readings, music from the Menomonie Music Department, and flag presentations by the Menomonie Honor Guard. Senior Master Sergeant Cheryl Tomsovic will be the featured speaker.
Retired educators' luncheon: noon at Menomonie Moose Lodge, 720 19th Avenue E. in Menomonie. The Dunn County Area Retired Educators' Association Veterans Day program will include a musical tribute to veterans. All retired public school personnel are invited to attend. Call 715-235-8286 to make reservations.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Master Gardeners: 6:30-7:15 p.m. at Dunn County Community Services Building, 3001 Hwy. 12 E. in Menomonie. Dunn County Master Gardeners will welcome Jeanne Walsh as featured speaker at its month meeting. Walsh will discuss food preservation techniques. The presentation is open to the public.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Start-up Success: 6:30-8 p.m. at The Brewing Projeckt, 1807 North Oxford Avenue in Eau Claire. Part of Dunn County Economic Development Corporation's Start-up Week listen to Will Glass share the ups and downs of his entrepreneurial journey. Event is free to attend.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Cabot Executive in Residence: 10:10-11:30 a.m. at UW-Stout Memorial Student Center Ballrooms, 302 10th Avenue E. in Menomonie. Listen to Sue Fuller talk about here experience in the fashion industry and her entrepreneurial drive to found the bag company — Oliver Thomas. The event is open to the public at no cost. Registration is recommended and can be done at the events website (https://www.uwstout.edu/outreach-engagement/lifelong-learning/leadership-development/cabot-executive-residence).
Historical society volunteering: 10-11 a.m. and 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Rassbach Museum, 1820 Wakanda Street NE., in Menomonie. Learn about volunteer opportunities, internship and community service options a the Dunn County Historical Society. Both sessions include a tour of the Rassbach Museum and Fulton's Workship. For questions, contact volunteer coordinator Jan Theberge at 715-232-8685.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Author B.J. Hollars: 1 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road in Menomonie. Hollars presents Things that go bump when you write: On monsters, martians, and the search for the truth in the strange. Hollars challenges readers to look beyond their presumptions and acknowledge that just because something is weird doesn’t mean it’s wrong. A little bit X-Files, a little bit Ghostbusters, and a whole lot Sherlock Holmes, Hollars will describe his efforts to get to the bottom of many of our most tangled tales. Books will be available for purchase.
Boogie Woogie Kid: 7:30-9:30 p.m. at The Mabel Tainter, 205 Main Street E. in Menomonie. Piano and song from Youtube sensation Matthew Ball — The Boogie Woogie Kid. Audience will be treated to favorites from New Orleans and the swing era. Admission is $18 or $16 for seniors and students.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Suicide Prevention Training: 3-4:30 p.m. at Pepin County Government Center County Board Room, 740 7th Avenue W. in Durand. In response to the farm crisis, the training is for those that work with farmers. Learn evidence-based process that can help save the life of someone thinking about suicide through QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) process. Training is free. Call 715-672-8941 ext. 160 or email lheit@co.pepin.wi.us to register.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Thanksgiving Community Dinner: 1 p.m. at Love Church, 710 Main Street in Menomonie. Meal is free and delivery is also available. Call 715-308-9174 to schedule delivery.
