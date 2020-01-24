Saturday, Jan. 25
Community Conversations: 1-3 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road, in Menomonie. Steve Hogseth of Menomonie will be showing the documentary “Pumped Dry.” We are rapidly depleting our ground water around the earth. This documentary shows problems with loss of ground water in India, Kansas, Morocco, Peru, and California.The public is invited to view this film and the discussion about groundwater to follow.
Messy Church:4-6 p.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 420 Wilson Avenue in Menomonie. Messy Church is a worship service with a kid-friendly theme, including music, crafts, stories and a simple supper. The event is free. For more information, call (715)235-5838 or email mcyf@menomonieucc.org.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Winter Film Series: 7-8:45 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road, Menomonie. Featured film is “Honeyland.” Hatidze lives with her ailing mother in the mountains of Macedonia, making a living cultivating honey using ancient beekeeping traditions. When an unruly family moves in next door, what at first seems like a balm for her solitude becomes a source of tension as they, too, want to practice beekeeping, while disregarding her advice. The most awarded film out of this year’s Sundance Film Festival, Honeyland is an epic, visually stunning portrait of the delicate balance between nature and humanity that has something sweet for everyone. Admission to the film series is free.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Cultivating Your Farm’s Future: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., at the Dunn County Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Hwy. 12/29 E., in Menomonie. A farm succession and estate workshop hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Madision Division of Extension and Bremer Bank. Registration is $20 and the cost includes lunch, refreshments, speakers and workshop materials. Followup meetings will be offered in February or March based upon feedback from January workshop participants. For more information or to register, contact Extension Dunn County agriculture educator Katie Wantoch at katie.wantoch@wisc.edu or call 715-2321636.
Artist reception: 5-7 p.m. at Furlong Gallery at UW-Stout. Westcoast-based artist, Jenene Nagy will exhibit her prints and drawings in both spaces of the Furlong Gallery at UW-Stout lfrom Jan. 29-Feb. 22. Refreshments will be served at the reception. Nagy’s work explores her interest in the transformative potential of repetition.
Friday, Jan. 31
Candlelight Ski: 6-9 p.m. beginning at Red Cedar State Trail Depot, 912 Brickyard Road in Menomonie. Choose from cross-country skiing, snowshoeing or hiking trails. Attendance is free. Limited ski rentals available in advance from Stout Adventures and Simple Sports. Free snowshoes provided by Mayo Clinic available. Call 715-232-1241 or visit redcedarhoffman.org for more information. If there is no snow, a walking event will be held. Hot chocolate and a warm fire included.
Music and Movement: This class will be held Jan. 24, 2020, from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road.
Caregiver Coffee Hour Support Group: 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E, in Menomonie. Call the Aging and Disability Center at 715-232-4006 for information.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Type 1 Diabetes Connection: 6:30-7:30 p.m., at Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar, 2321 Stout Road in Menomonie. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at (715) 233-7560 to register.
School Board Candidate Forum: 6:30 p.m. at the Mabel Tainter, 205 Main Street East, in Menomonie. The League of Women Voters—Greater Chippewa Valley invites the public to a voter forum for candidates for the board of the School District of the Menomonie Area. Seven candidates, including the incumbents, are vying for 3-year terms on the board. The forum will include brief opening and closing statements and Q&A with questions from the audience.
Friday, Feb. 7
Quilt Show ‘Quilts of the Pinery’: 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. at the Rassbach Museum, 1820 Wakanda St, Menomonie. An exhibit of quilts made by quilters from Northwest Wisconsin, an area from Menomonie to Bayfield and east to the Michigan border and logged by the the Knapp Stout & Company Co. over a century ago. Learn more: www.dunnhistory.org or call 715-232-8685.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Frost Fair:11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Rassbach Museum, 1820 Wakanda St., Menomonie. Free event for all ages, $5 Chili tasting. Shake off those winter blues with activities for all ages including: winter themed activities, chili cook-off, 1860’s Rules Vintage Base Ball featuring the Menomonie Blue Caps, ‘Quilts of the Pinery” quilt show (Feb. 6-9), quilt raffle, artisan demonstrators, coffee & hot chocolate, live music. Learn more at www.dunnhistory.org or 715-232-8685.
Quilt Show ‘Quilts of the Pinery’: 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. at the Rassbach Museum, 1820 Wakanda St, Menomonie. An exhibit of quilts made by quilters from Northwest Wisconsin, an area from Menomonie to Bayfield and east to the Michigan border and logged by the the Knapp Stout & Company Co. over a century ago. Learn more: www.dunnhistory.org or call 715-232-8685.
Author Pilar Gerasimo: 1 p.m. at Bookends on Main, 214 East Main Street in Menomonie. Author Pilar Gerasimo will present her new self-help book “Healthy Deviant” and talk about living a healthy life. There is no cost to attend. For more information call (715) 233-6252.
Sunday, Feb. 9
You have free articles remaining.
Quilt Show ‘Quilts of the Pinery’: 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. at the Rassbach Museum, 1820 Wakanda St, Menomonie. An exhibit of quilts made by quilters from Northwest Wisconsin, an area from Menomonie to Bayfield and east to the Michigan border and logged by the the Knapp Stout & Company Co. over a century ago. Learn more: www.dunnhistory.org or call 715-232-8685.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Entrepreneurship does not always mean start-up: 6:30-8 p.m. at Lucette Brewing Company, 910 Hudson Road in Menomonie. Entrepreneurship without a new idea....there are many opportunities to become an entrepreneur that don’t involve a start-up. Join Musky tank and a panel of experts to learn about having your own business without necessarily re-inventing the wheel.
Thursday, Feb. 13
“Mind Over Matter: Healthy Bowels, Healthy Blatter”: 4:30–6:30 p.m. at Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar, 2321 Stout Road in Menomonie. Register by Feb. 6.
Tack knowledge series: 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Red Tail Arabians, N0693 840th Avenue in Elk Mound. Learn fitting, cleaning and repair with Mel Hester of Hester Saddlery. Cost is $50, which includes cleaning kit, and all three classes (Feb. 13, 20, 29). must be attended. First class includes fitting your halter, bridle, bits and nosebands and checking and cleaning equipment. Sign up at vagaro.com/redtailarabiansllc.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Free Clinic Gifts of the Heart Benefit: 6 p.m. at UW-Stout Terrace Memorial Student Center, 302 10th Avenue E, Menomonie. Dinner buffet and desserts, silent auction and games, music and live auction. Shuttle from parking lots No. 18 & No. 29. $50 per person. Register online at www.menomoniefreeclinic.org or by mail at Free Clinic, PO Box 624, Menomonie, WI 54751. Contact freeclinic@gmail.com or call (715) 308-3808 for more information.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Family Caregiver Support Group: 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E, in Menomonie. Call the Aging and Disability Center at (715) 232-4006 for more information.
Relatives Raising Children Support Group: 10:30-noon, at the Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E., in Menomonie. Call the Aging and Disability Center at (715) 232-4006 for more information.
Tack knowledge series: 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Red Tail Arabians, N0693 840th Avenue in Elk Mound. Learn fitting, cleaning and repair with Mel Hester of Hester Saddlery. Cost is $50, which includes cleaning kit, and all three classes (Feb. 13, 20, 29). must be attended. Second class includes fitting a saddle for you and your horse, and types of saddles and blanket choices. Sign up at vagaro.com/redtailarabiansllc.
Thursday, Feb. 27
“Mind Over Matter: Healthy Bowels, Healthy Blatter”: 4:30–6:30 p.m. at Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar, 2321 Stout Road in Menomonie. Register by Feb. 6.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Tack knowledge series: 1-5 p.m. at Red Tail Arabians, N0693 840th Avenue in Elk Mound. Learn fitting, cleaning and repair with Mel Hester of Hester Saddlery. Cost is $50, which includes cleaning kit, and all three classes (Feb. 13, 20, 29) must be attended. Final class includes cleaning and safety checks and to make repairs to equipment. Sign up at vagaro.com/redtailarabiansllc.
Monday, March 2
Red Cross Blood Drive: noon-6 p.m. at Menomonie United Methodist Church, 2703 Bongey Drive, in Menomonie. To make an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or (715) 232-8718 or visit redcrossblood.org and go to Zip Code 54751 and go to MenomonieUMC to make an appointment. Rapid Pass is available and walk-ins are welcome.
Thursday, March 12
“Mind Over Matter: Healthy Bowels, Healthy Blatter”: 4:30–6:30 p.m. at Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar, 2321 Stout Road in Menomonie. Register by Feb. 6.
Saturday, March 28
Stepping Stones’ Empty Bowls: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Menomonie High School, 1715 Fifth St. W. Family-friendly annual fundraiser features a tasty soup lunch, hand-crafted bowls, silent auction, entertainment by local musicians, kid’s activities, bake sale. Tickets are $15 (meal and bowl) in advance and $18 at the door, or $5 (meal only) in advance and $8 at the door. Visit www.steppingstonesdc.org or visit Stepping Stones’ Facebook page for information.