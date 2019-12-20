Saturday, Dec. 21
Nutcracker in Wonderland: 2-3:30 p.m. at The Mabel Tainter, 205 Main Street E., Menomonie. A holiday favorite with a twist. Tickets are $28-30. Nutcracker in Wonderland tells the story of grown-up Clara home from college for the holidays. During her family’s annual party, she reencounters her grade school friend Patty. Together they rediscover the magic of their childhood and realize the freedom possible within adulthood. In true Nutcracker form, nutty Uncle Drosselmeyer brings the Mouse Queen and King to life, along with other Wonderland creatures. Clara and Patty waltz through the Land of Snowflakes and meet all of your Wonderland favorites including the mischievous Cheshire Cat, the ever-late White Rabbit, the mesmerizing Caterpillar, and the spiteful Queen of Hearts.
The Memories: 7:30-9 p.m. at The Mabel Tainter, 205 Main Street E., Menomonie. Warren Petryk and Tim Stevens return to The Mabel Tainter for their 34th annual Christmas Concerts. Through the years, their concerts have featured traditional Christmas carols and favorite songs of the season.
Sunday, Dec. 22
The Memories: 2-3:30 p.m. at The Mabel Tainter, 205 Main Street E., Menomonie. Warren Petryk and Tim Stevens return to The Mabel Tainter for their 34th annual Christmas Concerts. Through the years, their concerts have featured traditional Christmas carols and favorite songs of the season.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Guffaws for Paws: 7 p.m. at Stout Ale House, 1501 N. Broadway Street, Menomonie. An 18-plus comedy show features Tim Harmston and Mary Mack to benefit the Dunn County Humane Society. Tickets are available at DCHS, Stout Ale House, and online at https://dchs.ticketbud.com/.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Type 1 Diabetes Connection: 6:30-7:30 p.m at Mayo Clinic Health Systems — Red Cedar, 2321 Stout Road, Menomonie. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-233-7560 to register.
Winter Film Series: 7-8:30 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road, Menomonie. Featured film is “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” an adventure story set in the world of a modern Mark Twain that begins when Zak, a young man with Down syndrome, runs away from the nursing home where he lives to chase his dream of becoming a professional wrestler by attending the wrestling school The Salt Water Redneck.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Western Wisconsin Ag Lenders Conference: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Sleep Inn & Suites, 5872 3rd Avenue in Eau Claire. $50 per person for program, lunch and speaker fees.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Family Caregiver Group: 6:30-8 p.m. at the Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Hwy. 12/29 E. in Menomonie. Call the Aging and Disability Center at 715-232-4006 for more information.
Relatives Raising Children Support Group: 10:30 a.m.-noon at the Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Hwy. 12/29 E. in Menomonie. Call the Aging and Disability Center at 715-232-4006 for more information.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Rock ‘N’ Roll Skating: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at VisionQuest Entertainment Center, N4439 440th Street, Menomonie. Skates will be provided for the event.
Friday, Jan. 24
Music and Movement: 10-10:30 a.m. at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road in Menomonie.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Community Conversations: 1-3 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road, in Menomonie. Dunn County water quality specialist Jessica Schoenike will be presenting and the documentary “Pumped Dry: The Global Crisis of Vanishing Ground Water” will be view.
Friday, Jan. 31
Candlelight Ski: 6-9 p.m. beginning at Red Cedar State Trail Depot, 912 Brickyard Road in Menomonie. Choose from cross-country skiing, snowshoeing or hiking trails. Attendance is free. Limited ski rentals available in advance from Stout Adventures and Simple Sports. Free snowshoes provided by Mayo Clinic available. Call 715-232-1241 or visit redcedarhoffman.org for more information. If there is no snow, a walking event will be held. Hot chocolate and a warm fire included.
