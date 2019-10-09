Thursday, Oct. 10
Friends of the Library book sale: 5-8:30 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road in Menomonie. Friends of Library members only. Memberships available at the door.
Classic horror film series: 7 p.m. at Rassbach Museum, 1820 Wakanda Street in Menomonie. The Creepy Creatures Film Series presents 1941’s Wolfman. In Wolfman, a practical man returns to his homeland, is attacked by a creature of folklore, and infected with a horrific disease his disciplined mind tells him can not possibly exist. Weather permitting the event will be held outside or else moved to the Holtby Auditorium. Lawn chairs, blankets and themed costumes are encouraged. Attendance if free with popcorn and beverages available for purchase. A raffle featuring “creepy collectables” related to the movie will be offered.
Friday, Oct. 11
Friends of the Library book sale: 10 a.m.- 5:30 p.m., at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road in Menomonie.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Craft/vendor tour: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Tiffany Creek Elementary School, 161 East Street in Boyceville. Oktoberfest “Sip & Shop” fall craft and vendor tour with have more than 40 vendors on site. Local shops Brenda’s Barn Quilts & Burlap Wreaths (1112 Tiffany Street) and Barn Star Boutique (E2364 1120th Avenue) will be part of the tour. Food will be available all day. A quilt raffle will take place along with more than 40 other raffle items. Sponsored by the Ladies of Trinity Lutheran Church.
Friends of the Library book sale: 10 a.m.- 4:30 p.m., at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road in Menomonie.
Sunday, Oct. 13
Friends of the Library book sale: noon-2 p.m., at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road in Menomonie. $5 bag sale.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Joyful Noise Choir: 2703 Bongey Drive in Menomonie. Rehearsals for the “Good Old Camps Songs” themed fall concert, Tuesdays through Oct. 15, 6 p.m. at the Menomonie United Methodist Church. There are no auditions and no charge to join the choir. Singers can join the choir at any rehearsal. The fall concert will be held Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.
Wisconsin Poets’ Calendar: 7-8:30 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road in Menomonie. A celebration of the 2020 Wisconsin Poets’ Calendar. Readers include Yvette Flaten, Sandra Lindow, Judith Ristow, Daniel Ruefman, Pat Smith and Agnes Welsch.
Master Gardener Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Dunn County Community Service Building, 3001 Hwy. 12/29 E in Menomonie. Dianne Klemme will present on Fairy Garden’s. The public is invited to attend.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
“The Public” movie viewing: 6:30 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road in Menomonie. A community discussion will follow the free showing about the impact of homelessness in Dunn County and what one can do to help. The discussion will be led by Stepping Stones Shelter Coordinator Heidi Hooten and Executive Director of the Menomonie Public Library Ted Stark.
Student debt crisis listening session: 6:30-8 p.m. at UW-Stout's Memorial Student Center Great Hall, 302 10th Avenue E. in Menomonie. State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski will hold a listening session to explore the impacts of and solutions to the student debt crisis in Wisconsin. Students are encouraged to share their stories, concerns and questions with Godlewski. The event is open to the public.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Family caregiver support group: 6:30-8 p.m. at the Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Hwy. 12/29 E. in Menomonie. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-232-4006 for more information.
Author Jenny Knipfer: 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Bookends on Main, 214 Main Street E., in Menomonie. As part of Ladies Night celebration, Knipfer will present her book “Blue Moon” the second in a series that began with “Ruby Moon.”
Classic horror film series: 7 p.m. at Rassbach Museum, 1820 Wakanda Street in Menomonie. The Creepy Creatures Film Series presents 1954’s Creature from the Black Lagoon. Creature from the Black Lagoon is the tale of a strange prehistoric beast lurking in the depths of the Amazonian jungle. A group of scientists tries to capture the animal and bring it back to civilization for study. Weather permitting the event will be held outside or else moved to the Holtby Auditorium. Lawn chairs, blankets and themed costumes are encouraged. Attendance if free with popcorn and beverages available for purchase. A raffle featuring “creepy collectables” related to the movie will be offered.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Saturday Stories: 10-10:30 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road in Menomonie. Optional playtime until 11 a.m.
Author Maureen Mack: 2-3:30 p.m. at Bookends on Main, 214 Main Street E., in Menomonie. The Eau Claire author, Mack, presents her book “Wild Dreams.” The novel is about a strong woman that takes the reader from Ireland to Chicago.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Author Carolyn Porter: At Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road, Menomonie, 10:30-11:30 a.m., sponsored by the Menomonie Public Library and the Chippewa Valley Book Festival. “Marcel’s Letters: A Font and the Search for One Man’s Fate” was a finalist for the Minnesota Book Award, a Paris Book Festival winner and winner of gold medals from Independent Publisher Book Awards and the Military Writer’s Society of America. Written by Carolyn Porter, an award-winning graphic designer and type designer who graduated from UW-Stout.
Bariatric Connections: 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie, 2321 Stout Road in Menomonie. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-838-3636 to register.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Voter Registration Drive: 4:30-6 p.m. at First Congressional United Church of Christ Thursday Table, 420 Wilson Ave. in Menomonie. League of Women Voters-Greater Chippewa Valley will assist those wishing to register to vote. Those that want to register or re-register due to address or name change are welcome. A Wisconsin driver’s license or Wisconsin ID should be brought. Those that don’t have either an ID card or driver’s license should know the last four digits of their Social Security number and bring proof of residence like a utility bill, lease, pay stub, credit card statement or government issued document.
Classic horror film series: 7 p.m. at Rassbach Museum, 1820 Wakanda Street in Menomonie. The Creepy Creatures Film Series presents 1968’s Night of the Living Dead. Night of the Living Dead follows a ragtag group of Pennsylvanians as they barricade themselves in an old farmhouse to remain safe from a bloodthirsty, flesh-eating breed of “living dead” monsters who are ravaging the East Coast of the United States. Weather permitting the event will be held outside or else moved to the Holtby Auditorium. Lawn chairs, blankets and themed costumes are encouraged. Attendance if free with popcorn and beverages available for purchase. A raffle featuring “creepy collectables” related to the movie will be offered.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Author Chad Lewis: 1 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road in Menomonie. Free event with copies of Lewis’ book Legends and Folklore of Winter available for purchase. Winter may seem like a quiet time, but it is actually filled with bizarre tales and stories of cannibalistic spirits, Krampus the anti-Santa Claus, stories of little people, werewolves, witches, being buried alive, and numerous other Holiday traditions for the darkest days of the year.
Community breakfast: 8-11 a.m. at Dunn County Cooperative, N5725 600th Street in Menomonie. For National Cooperative Month seven local co-ops — Countryside, Dunn Energy, Menomonie Market Food, Royal Credit Union, Synergy, WESTconsin Credit Union and West Wisconsin Telcom — are sponsoring a free breakfast. Dad's Belgian Waffles, along with sausage links and a variety of drinks are on the menu. There will be face painting and other kids activities. A food drive for Stepping Stones Pantry will also be held.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Voter Registration Drive: noon-1:15 p.m. at Tantara Apartments 420 Heller Road in Menomonie. League of Women Voters-Greater Chippewa Valley will assist those wishing to register to vote. Those that want to register or re-register due to address or name change are welcome. A Wisconsin driver’s license or Wisconsin ID should be brought. Those that don’t have either an ID card or driver’s license should know the last four digits of their Social Security number and bring proof of residence like a utility bill, lease, pay stub, credit card statement or government issued document.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Understanding Alzheimer’s and dementia: 11 a.m.-noon at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar, 2321 Stout Road in Menomonie. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 1-800-272-3900 for more information.
Friday, Nov. 1
Comedic play: 7 p.m. at the Boyceville High School Gymnatorium. Presenting one act play "Check Please: Take 2". Fresh off a breakup, a guy and girl are encouraged by friends to rebound with a series of blind dates gone wrong. Admission is free. Refreshments will be served following the show. A free-will donation will be taken.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Comedic play: 7 p.m. at the Boyceville High School Gymnatorium. Presenting one act play "Check Please: Take 2". Fresh off a breakup, a guy and girl are encouraged by friends to rebound with a series of blind dates gone wrong. Admission is free. Refreshments will be served following the show. A free-will donation will be taken.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Annie’s Project: A six-week program for women farmers.The scheduled dates are Nov. 5, 12, 19, 26 and Dec. 3 and 10, from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Classes will meet in conference room 54 at the Dunn County Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Hwy. 12 E, in Menomonie. Organizers are able to offer this program for $50 for Compeer Financial clients and $75 for all other participants for the entire course. Fee covers materials, speaker costs, materials, and lunch for the six sessions. To register, please visit compeer.com/annies-project or call (844) 426-6733. Program is limited to 20 people.
Thursday, Nov. 7
Voter Registration Drive: 10-11 a.m. at Hostford-Rich Apartments, 1202 10th St. in Menomonie. League of Women Voters-Greater Chippewa Valley will assist those wishing to register to vote. Those that want to register or re-register due to address or name change are welcome. A Wisconsin driver’s license or Wisconsin ID should be brought. Those that don’t have either an ID card or driver’s license should know the last four digits of their Social Security number and bring proof of residence like a utility bill, lease, pay stub, credit card statement or government issued document.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Saturday Stories: 10-10:30 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road in Menomonie. Optional playtime until 11 a.m.
Author, photographer Bruce Siebold: 1 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road in Menomonie. Siebold presents “Seasons on Eighty Acres” a compendium of the author’s favorite nature photos. The book includes original poetry, stories of the land and shares Siebold’s passion for celebrating and protecting the land for future generations. Books will be available for purchase.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Author B.J. Hollars: 1 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road in Menomonie. Hollars presents Things that go bump when you write: On monsters, martians, and the search for the truth in the strange. Hollars challenges readers to look beyond their presumptions and acknowledge that just because something is weird doesn’t mean it’s wrong. A little bit X-Files, a little bit Ghostbusters, and a whole lot Sherlock Holmes, Hollars will describe his efforts to get to the bottom of many of our most tangled tales. Books will be available for purchase.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Suicide Prevention Training: 3-4:30 p.m. at Pepin County Government Center County Board Room, 740 7th Avenue W. in Durand. In response to the farm crisis, the training is for those that work with farmers. Learn evidence-based process that can help save the life of someone thinking about suicide through QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) process. Training is free. Call 715-672-8941 ext. 160 or email lheit@co.pepin.wi.us to register.
