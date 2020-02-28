Dunn County Datebook-UPCOMING EVENTS

Saturday, March 28

Stepping Stones’ Empty Bowls: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Menomonie High School, 1715 Fifth St. W. Family-friendly annual fundraiser features a tasty soup lunch, hand-crafted bowls, silent auction, entertainment by local musicians, kid’s activities, bake sale. Tickets are $15 (meal and bowl) in advance and $18 at the door, or $5 (meal only) in advance and $8 at the door. Visit www.steppingstonesdc.org or visit Stepping Stones’ Facebook page for information.

UW-Stout Theater: 7:30 p.m. at Harvey Hall Theater, 721 3rd Street E., Menomonie. UW-Stout Theater presents “Godspell” the musical. Prepare ye for Godspell—the timeless musical of compassion and love based on the Gospel according to St. Matthew. Tickets are available at uwstout.universitytickets.com or visit the Memorial Student Center service desk to purchase tickets. Tickets on sale March 1: Adults $15, UW Stout Students $10 (must present Stout ID at the door), Children under 12 $8.

Tuesday, March 31

Winter Film Series: 7 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road, Menomonie. Featured film is “Richard Jewell” The world is first introduced to Richard Jewell as the security guard who reports finding the device at the 1996 Atlanta bombing—his report making him a hero whose swift actions save countless lives. But within days, the law enforcement wannabe becomes the FBI’s number one suspect, vilified by press and public alike, his life ripped apart. Reaching out to independent, anti-establishment attorney Watson Bryant, Jewell staunchly professes his innocence. But Bryant finds he is out of his depth as he fights the combined powers of the FBI, GBI and APD to clear his client’s name, while keeping Richard from trusting the very people trying to destroy him. Rated R. Admission to the film series is free.