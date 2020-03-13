Dunn County Datebook-UPCOMING EVENTS

Monday, March 16
The Dunn County Area Retired Educators’ Association: noon at the Menomonie Moose Lodge, 720 19th Ave. East, Menomonie. Luncheon will feature a speaker from the Mayo Health System will discuss care planning. All retired public school personnel are invited to attend. Call (715) 505-8285 to make your reservation.
Tuesday, March 17
Winter Film Series: 7 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road, Menomonie. Featured film is “Dark Waters” Inspired by a shocking true story, a tenacious attorney (Mark Ruffalo) uncovers a dark secret that connects a growing number of unexplained deaths to one of the world’s largest corporations. In the process, he risks everything – his future, his family, and his own life – to expose the truth. Rates PG-13. Admission to the film series is free.
Joyful Noise Choir Rehearsal: (CANCELLED) 6 p.m. at the Menomonie United Methodist Church, 2703 Bongey Drive. The first rehearsal for “Goin’ Disney” spring concert. Everybody has a Disney song they enjoy singing— here’s your chance to sing a dozen popular Disney tunes with a group of enthusiastic singers. The Joyful Noise Choir is open to individuals with and without disabilities who enjoy singing. It’s free and there are no auditions. Additional one–hour rehearsals are Tuesdays at 6 p.m. on March 24, 31, April 7, 14, 21, 28, and May 5 and 12. The free Spring Concert is May 19. The Menomonie United Methodist Church is handicap accessible. Call 715-235-0654 for more information.
Thursday, March 19
Family Caregiver Support Group: 6:30-8 p.m. at the Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E., in Menomonie. Call the Aging and Disability Center at (715) 232-4006 for more information.
Relatives Raising Children Support Group:10:30 a.m. to noon in the Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E. in Menomonie. Call the Aging and Disability Center at (715) 232-4006 for more information.
Wisconsin ClearWaters Trout Unlimited “Clean Water” gala: (CANCELLED) 5 p.m. at River Prairie Center, 1445 Front Porch Place, in Altoona. Social hour begins at 5 p.m. with dinner to begin at 7 p.m. Speaker John Hildebrand will present. Cost is $35. Register at wcwtu.com.
Friday, March 20
High School Play: 7 p.m. at Boyceville High School, 1003 Tiffany Street, Boyceville. Boyceville High School Drama presents Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.” Come and be our guest as we present this tale as old as time for all ages. Tickets are $3 for students and seniors and $5 for adults and are available in advance through the high school office at 715-643-3647 or at the door.
Saturday, March 21
Community Conversations: 1-3 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road, in Menomonie. The event topic is “The Gas and Oil Industry,” examining details from the book “Blowout” by Rachel Maddow. The public is welcome.
High School Play: 7 p.m. at Boyceville High School, 1003 Tiffany Street, Boyceville. Boyceville High School Drama presents Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.” Come and be our guest as we present this tale as old as time for all ages. Tickets are $3 for students and seniors and $5 for adults and are available in advance through the high school office at 715-643-3647 or at the door.
Sunday, march 22
High School Play: 2 p.m. at Boyceville High School, 1003 Tiffany Street, Boyceville. Boyceville High School Drama presents Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.” Come and be our guest as we present this tale as old as time for all ages. Tickets are $3 for students and seniors and $5 for adults and are available in advance through the high school office at 715-643-3647 or at the door.
Tuesday, March 24
Winter Film Series: 7 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road, Menomonie. Featured film is “Parasite” Director Bong and his team walked away with a number of major awards, including Best Picture, Best Screenplay, Best International Feature Film, and Best Director. Greed and class discrimination threaten the relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan in Bong Joon Ho’s darkly hilarious modern fairytale. Rated R. Admission to the film series is free.
Thursday, March 26
New Hope Pine Creek Supper and Bake Sale: 4-7 p.m. at Ridgeland Community Center, 200 Diamond Street S. in Ridgeland. Pancakes, pork sausages, biscuits and gravy, applesauce, maple and regular syrup and beverages. Free will donation. Bake goods, woven rag rugs, bag raffle and church cookbooks available for purchase.
Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia: 11 a.m.-noon at Mayo Clinic — Red Cedar, 2321 Stout Road, in Menomonie. Call 1-800-272-3900 for more information.
Thrift/Bake Sale: 8 a.m.—2 p.m. at Little Elk Creek Lutheran Church, N3845 570th St, Menomonie. 17th annual Thrift/Craft and Bake Sale. In the basement of Little Elk Creek Lutheran Church, 5 miles SE of Menomonie on County Road J to 570th Street. Watch for signs by Dick’s Fresh Market.
Friday, March 27
The Whitesidewalls: 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. at Lilydale, 6343 County Hwy. N, Chippewa Falls. Dinner and a show with The Whitesidewalls, the Midwest’s premiere rock & roll, rockabilly & doo wop show band. Lunch buffet and show: 11:30 a.m—3 p.m. is $32 -$38. Show only: 1-3 p.m. $20-$25. Evening Dance: 7-10 p.m. $20-$25. To buy tickets visit https://www.lilydalewi.com/event-reservations/?event=whitesidewalls. For more information call Elizabeth at (715) 456-2328.
UW-Stout Theater: 7:30 p.m. at Harvey Hall Theater, 721 3rd Street E., Menomonie. UW-Stout Theater presents “Godspell” the musical. Prepare ye for Godspell—the timeless musical of compassion and love based on the Gospel according to St. Matthew. Tickets are available at uwstout.universitytickets.com or visit the Memorial Student Center service desk to purchase tickets. Tickets on sale March 1: Adults $15, UW Stout Students $10 (must present Stout ID at the door), Children under 12 $8.
Saturday, March 28
Stepping Stones’ Empty Bowls: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Menomonie High School, 1715 Fifth St. W. Family-friendly annual fundraiser features a tasty soup lunch, hand-crafted bowls, silent auction, entertainment by local musicians, kid’s activities, bake sale. Tickets are $15 (meal and bowl) in advance and $18 at the door, or $5 (meal only) in advance and $8 at the door. Visit www.steppingstonesdc.org or visit Stepping Stones’ Facebook page for information.
UW-Stout Theater: 7:30 p.m. at Harvey Hall Theater, 721 3rd Street E., Menomonie. UW-Stout Theater presents “Godspell” the musical. Prepare ye for Godspell—the timeless musical of compassion and love based on the Gospel according to St. Matthew. Tickets are available at uwstout.universitytickets.com or visit the Memorial Student Center service desk to purchase tickets. Tickets on sale March 1: Adults $15, UW Stout Students $10 (must present Stout ID at the door), Children under 12 $8.
Tuesday, March 31
Winter Film Series: 7 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road, Menomonie. Featured film is “Richard Jewell” The world is first introduced to Richard Jewell as the security guard who reports finding the device at the 1996 Atlanta bombing—his report making him a hero whose swift actions save countless lives. But within days, the law enforcement wannabe becomes the FBI’s number one suspect, vilified by press and public alike, his life ripped apart. Reaching out to independent, anti-establishment attorney Watson Bryant, Jewell staunchly professes his innocence. But Bryant finds he is out of his depth as he fights the combined powers of the FBI, GBI and APD to clear his client’s name, while keeping Richard from trusting the very people trying to destroy him. Rated R. Admission to the film series is free.
Thursday, April 2
UW-Stout Theater: 7:30 p.m. at Harvey Hall Theater, 721 3rd Street E., Menomonie. UW-Stout Theater presents “Godspell” the musical. Prepare ye for Godspell—the timeless musical of compassion and love based on the Gospel according to St. Matthew. Tickets are available at uwstout.universitytickets.com or visit the Memorial Student Center service desk to purchase tickets. Tickets on sale March 1: Adults $15, UW Stout Students $10 (must present Stout ID at the door), Children under 12 $8.
Friday, April 3
UW-Stout Theater: 7:30 p.m. at Harvey Hall Theater, 721 3rd Street E., Menomonie. UW-Stout Theater presents “Godspell” the musical. Prepare ye for Godspell—the timeless musical of compassion and love based on the Gospel according to St. Matthew. Tickets are available at uwstout.universitytickets.com or visit the Memorial Student Center service desk to purchase tickets. Tickets on sale March 1: Adults $15, UW Stout Students $10 (must present Stout ID at the door), Children under 12 $8.
Saturday, April 4
UW-Stout Theater: 1:30 p.m and 7:30 p.m. at Harvey Hall Theater, 721 3rd Street E., Menomonie. UW-Stout Theater presents “Godspell” the musical. Prepare ye for Godspell—the timeless musical of compassion and love based on the Gospel according to St. Matthew. Tickets are available at uwstout.universitytickets.com or visit the Memorial Student Center service desk to purchase tickets. Tickets on sale March 1: Adults $15, UW Stout Students $10 (must present Stout ID at the door), Children under 12 $8.
What to do with all that rhubarb?: 10 a.m. at Menomonie Public Libary, 600 Wolkse Bay, Menomonie. Join Inga Witscher, host of the PBS series Around the Farm Table, for a entertaining and educational cooking demonstration. Tired of rhubarb pie? Find out how to turn your Rhubarb into delicious cocktails and so much more. Event is free, seating is limited.
Tuesday, April 7
Winter Film Series: 7 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road, Menomonie. Featured film is “Ford v Ferrari” American car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference and the laws of physics to build a revolutionary race car for Ford in order to defeat Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966. Rated PG-13. Admission to the film series is free.
Tuesday, April 14
Winter Film Series: 7 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road, Menomonie. Featured film is “Little Women” Writer-director Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) has crafted a Little Women that draws on both the classic novel and the writings of Louisa May Alcott and unfolds as the author’s alter ego, Jo March, reflects back and forth on her fictional life. In Gerwig’s take, the beloved story of the March sisters – four young women each determined to live life on their own terms – is both timeless and timely. Rated PG. Admission to the film series is free.
Thursday, April 23
Spring Book and Media Sale: 5-8:30 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road, Menomoine. $5 Bag Sale Friends of MPL only on Thursday. Become a Friend that night for exclusive access to the book sale.
Friday, April 24
Spring Book and Media Sale: 10 a.m.—5:30 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road, Menomoine. $5 Bag Sale Friends of MPL only on Thursday. Become a Friend that night for exclusive access to the book sale.
Saturday, April 25
Spring Book and Media Sale: 10 a.m.—3:30 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road, Menomoine. $5 Bag Sale. Friends of MPL only on Thursday. Become a Friend that night for exclusive access to the book sale.
Sunday, April 26
Spring Book and Media Sale: noon-2 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road, Menomoine. $5 Bag Sale Friends of MPL only on Thursday. Become a Friend that night for exclusive access to the book sale.