Tuesday, Jan. 7
Type 1 Diabetes Connection: 6:30-7:30 p.m at Mayo Clinic Health Systems — Red Cedar, 2321 Stout Road, Menomonie. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-233-7560 to register.
Winter Film Series: 7-8:30 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road, Menomonie. Featured film is “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” an adventure story set in the world of a modern Mark Twain that begins when Zak, a young man with Down syndrome, runs away from the nursing home where he lives to chase his dream of becoming a professional wrestler by attending the wrestling school The Salt Water Redneck.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Western Wisconsin Ag Lenders Conference: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Sleep Inn & Suites, 5872 3rd Avenue in Eau Claire. $50 per person for program, lunch and speaker fees.
Monday, Jan. 13
Open mic night: 7 p.m. at the Simply Dunn Schoolhouse, 4606 County Road C, in Downsville. Local musicians and poets can share their work at the next White Pine open mic event. Performance signups start at 6:30 p.m.. A $2 donation is requested. For more information contact Heather Jerrie by calling 715-632-2237 or email hjerrie34@gmail.com.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Dunn County Job Fair: 9 a.m.-noon at Dunn County Judicial Center, 615 Stokke Parkway, in Menomonie. Open to the public and an easy way to meet multiple employers in one stop.
Winter Film Series: 7-8:45 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road, Menomonie. Featured film is “Downton Abbey.” The worldwide phenomenon, Downton Abbey, returns as a spectacular motion picture, with the beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff preparing for the most important moment of their lives. A royal visit from the King and Queen of England unleashes scandal, romance and intrigue that leaves the future of Downton hanging in the balance. Written by series creator Julian Fellowes and starring the original cast, this grand cinematic experience will have you cheering for your favorite characters all over again. Rated PG. Admission to the film series is free.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Family Caregiver Group: 6:30-8 p.m. at the Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Hwy. 12/29 E. in Menomonie. Call the Aging and Disability Center at 715-232-4006 for more information.
Relatives Raising Children Support Group: 10:30 a.m.-noon at the Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Hwy. 12/29 E. in Menomonie. Call the Aging and Disability Center at 715-232-4006 for more information.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Rock ‘N’ Roll Skating: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at VisionQuest Entertainment Center, N4439 440th Street, Menomonie. Skates will be provided for the event.
Author B.J. Hollars: 2 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road, in Menomonie. Hollars will bresent his book “Things that Go Bump When You Write: On Monsters, Martians, and the Search for the Truth in the Strange.”Hollars challenges readers to look beyond their presumptions and acknowledge that just because something is weird doesn’t mean it’s wrong. A little bit X-Files, a little bit Ghostbusters, and a whole lot Sherlock Holmes, Hollars will describe his efforts to get to the bottom of many of our most tangled tales. Attendance is free and books will be available for purchase.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Winter Film Series: 7-8:45 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road, Menomonie. Featured film is “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” The ninth film from Quentin Tarantino features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood’s golden age. Rated R. Admission to the film series is free.
Friday, Jan. 24
Music and Movement: 10-10:30 a.m. at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road in Menomonie.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Community Conversations: 1-3 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road, in Menomonie. Dunn County water quality specialist Jessica Schoenike will be presenting and the documentary “Pumped Dry: The Global Crisis of Vanishing Ground Water” will be view.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Cultivating Your Farm’s Future: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., at the Dunn County Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Hwy. 12/29 E., in Menomonie. A farm succession and estate workshop hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Madision Division of Extension and Bremer Bank. Registration is $20 and the cost includes lunch, refreshments, speakers and workshop materials. Followup meetings will be offered in February or March based upon feedback from January workshop participants. For more information or to register, contact Extension Dunn County agriculture educator Katie Wantoch at katie.wantoch@wisc.edu or call 715-2321636.
Artist reception: 5-7 p.m. at Furlong Gallery at UW-Stout. Westcoast-based artist, Jenene Nagy will exhibit her prints and drawings in both spaces of the Furlong Gallery at UW-Stout lfrom Jan. 29-Feb. 22. Refreshments will be served at the reception. Nagy’s work explores her interest in the transformative potential of repetition.
Friday, Jan. 31
Candlelight Ski: 6-9 p.m. beginning at Red Cedar State Trail Depot, 912 Brickyard Road in Menomonie. Choose from cross-country skiing, snowshoeing or hiking trails. Attendance is free. Limited ski rentals available in advance from Stout Adventures and Simple Sports. Free snowshoes provided by Mayo Clinic available. Call 715-232-1241 or visit redcedarhoffman.org for more information. If there is no snow, a walking event will be held. Hot chocolate and a warm fire included.
