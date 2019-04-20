Saturday, April 20
Irvington Booster Club and National Mutual Benefit #927 Easter Egg Hunt: 1 p.m. at Trailside Bar on County Road D, Irvington. Ages 1-11, rain or shine.
Tuesday, April 23
Dementia Symposium in Eau Claire: 10 a.m.—4 p.m. at Florian Gardens, 2340 Lorch Ave., Eau Claire. Azura Memory Care will be hosting its 10th annual educational conference titled “Dementia Symposium: Constructing Exceptional Care.” The cost to attend is $60 with an additional $15 added if a certificate of 6.5 hours of Continuing Education Clock Hours is requested. All proceeds from the symposium will go to the Alzheimer’s Association and Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center. Registration is available at www.azuramemory.com and due by Tuesday, April 16. Seating is limited.
Joyful Noise Choir rehearsal: 6 p.m. at the Menomonie United Methodist Church, 2703 Bongey Dr., Menomonie. Anyone who enjoys singing is invited to join the Joyful Noise Choir for its Spring Concert. The concert will salute area firefighters and police. New singers are welcome to join at any time. Rehearsals are every Tuesday until May 7. The concert will be Tuesday, May 14 at 7 p.m. There is no audition and no charge for choir members. Call 715-235-0654 for more information.
Wednesday, April 24
“Powerful Tools for Caregivers” Parents of Special Needs Children group: 11:30 a.m.—1:30 p.m., Wednesdays, April 10 to May 15 at Room 60, Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E, Menomonie. Call 715-232-4006 to register by April 5.
United Way of Dunn County’s annual Spring Carnival: 4:30-7 p.m. at the Menomonie High School, 1715 5th St. W. The United Way Spring Carnival is a fun and free event where attendees can learn about programs and resources available for all ages. Guests are encouraged to visit program partner resource tables, enjoy a free meal, join in on fun games and activities and try their luck at winning a door prize. Contact the United Way of Dunn county at 715-235-3800 or by email at ademuth@uwaydunn.org with questions.
Bariatric Connections support group: 5:30–6:30 p.m. at Mayo Clinic Health System – Red Cedar in Menomonie, 2321 Stout Rd. Call 715-838-3636 to register.
Dunn County Democrats meeting: 6:30-8 p.m. at Colfax Municipal Building auditorium (upstairs at Colfax Library), 613 Main St., Colfax. All are welcome! Note a different location this month.
Thursday, April 25
Ladies’ Night Out in downtown Menomonie: 3-8 p.m., downtown Menomonie. Celebrate summer with a fun evening out with your friends! Visit downtown Menomonie for the popular event: Ladies Night Out. Come dressed for spring or wear your favorite bolo-style hat for a chance to win additional prizes or discounts. Each store will be designated with a pink wind sock displayed in the front of their business. Over 30 stores will be represented. Enter to win nearly $1,000 in prizes by visiting participating locations! Prizes will be displayed in the window of Crimson Skies. For more information contact Downtown Menomonie at director@mainstreetmenomonie.org or call us at 715-235-2666.
CVTC hosting West Campus Open House in Eau Claire: 4-7 p.m. at the Energy and Emergency Service Education centers, just off Highway 312, Eau Claire. Community members will have the opportunity to check out the latest in energy, transportation, agriculture, horticulture and construction fields and see how emergency service and public safety professionals train as Chippewa Valley Technical College opens its West Campus facilities to the public. The event is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is not necessary, but those who pre-register at CVTC.edu/West19 will have a chance to win CVTC gear and an Amazon gift card.
Menomonie Library Spring Book Sale: 5—8:30 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd., Menomonie. The sale is open to Menomonie Public Library Friends only on Thursday, but opens to the public for Friday 10 a.m.—5:30 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.—4:30 p.m. and Sunday 12—2 p.m. with a $5 bag sale.
Artist Reception; Best of Design Show, Student Artist-in-Residence Installation: 5-7 p.m. at Furlong Gallery, Menomonie. In the Furlong north space, the UW–Stout School of Art & Design presents the Best of Design Exhibition. This bi-annual juried student exhibition will feature work from over 30 students across all programs in the Department of Design. In the south space students, Emily Gordon and Melissa Lackey will have their Artist-in-Residence installations open for viewing. A reception with refreshments will be held for both exhibits. Awards will be announced at 5:45 p.m. The recipients for next year’s, Bud & Betty Micheels Student Artist-in-Residence grants will also be announced at that time.
Friday, April 26
Dunn County Humane Society Spring Rummage and Bake Sale: 9 a.m.—6 p.m. at the Menomonie Veteran’s Center/Foxhole Bar, E4710 County Rd. BB, Menomonie. Donation dropoff is April 24. Sale is Friday, April 26—Saturday, April 27. There is something for everyone at this huge sale. Be sure to stop by early and often so you don’t miss out!
Menomonie Theater Guild produces “Who’s Afraid of Virgina Woolf?”: 7:30 p.m. at the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E, Menomonie. This play observes the deep complexities of the marriage between Martha and George, a middle-aged couple who taunt one another throughout the show. Run time is about three hours. Performance is suggested for mature audiences. Performance dates are Friday,-Sunday (April 26-28) and Friday-Sunday (May 3-5). All shows at 7:30 except for Sunday shows at 2 p.m. Tickets available online at menomonietheaterguild.org, by phone at 715-231-PLAY (7529), by email at mtgtickets@gmail.com or in person at the Menomonie Theater Guild Box Office, 502 W. 2nd St., Menomonie. All performances are held at the historic Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E, Menomonie.
Saturday, April 27
Dunn County Humane Society Spring Rummage and Bake Sale: 9 a.m.—6 p.m. at the Menomonie Veteran’s Center/Foxhole Bar, E4710 County Rd. BB, Menomonie. Donation dropoff is April 24. There is something for everyone at this huge sale. Be sure to stop by early and often so you don’t miss out!
Indoor Thrift Sale in Menomonie: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Alano Club and Unitarian Society of Menomonie, 105 NE 21st St., Menomonie. Clothing, household items, books, toys, tools, small electronics available, from our garages, cupboards and closets, with a bake sale too.
Learn about Women Warriors at Castlerock Museum in Alma: 2 p.m. at Castlerock Museum, 402 S. 2nd St., Alma. Luke Kramer will discuss the role of women in ancient and medieval warfare. The presentation will focus on specific historical accounts of individual women, such as Queen Boudica, Joan of Arc and Matilda of Tuscany. Kramer is a museum volunteer and member of the Wisconsin Historical Fencing Association. Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for students. Museum members receive a 50 percent discount. Castlerock Museum will open at 1 p.m. for visitors that would like to see the exhibits beforehand. Seating is limited. Reservations are not required but appreciated. Contact the museum at 608-685-4231 or info@castlerockmuseum.com for more details.
Symphonic Singers and Chamber Choir at University of Wisconsin-Stout perform “Sing Out and Dance”: 4 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 910 9th St. E. Tickets are $5 and are available online, at the Service Center in the Memorial Student Center, 715-232-1122, and at the door. Conducted by Assistant Professor Jerry Hui, the program will feature various types of dance music including folk, polka, rumba, disco, swing and salsa. The performance is part of a Weekend of Music at UW-Stout, which also features the Blue Devil Jazz Orchestra at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, in Harvey Hall Theatre. Tickets are $5. The Symphonic Band performs at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, in the Great Hall of the Memorial Student Center. Tickets are also $5.
Menomonie Singers perform Easter portion of Handel’s ‘Messiah’: 7:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church. Free with a suggested donation of $10. The music is rarely performed. Another performance will be at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 910 9th St. E, Menomonie April 28 at 2 p.m. Reception follows the performance. Conductor is Amy Vogt; Sean Vogt will accompany on the organ.
Sunday, April 28
Menomonie Singers perform Easter portion of Handel’s ‘Messiah’: 2 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 910 9th St. E, Menomonie. Free with a suggested donation of $10. The music is rarely performed. Reception follows the performance. Conductor is Amy Vogt; Sean Vogt will accompany on the organ.
Monday, April 29
Women’s Giving Circle annual Membership Meeting: 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Jake’s Supper Club, E5690 County Rd. D, Menomonie. The Women’s Giving Circle of Dunn County is hosting their first of four meetings this year, the annual Membership Meeting on Monday. The Women’s Giving Circle was founded at the Community Foundation of Dunn County in October of 2013 by a group of women who wanted to use philanthropy to create change. The Membership Meeting is designed to bring existing members together to reconnect and network, as well as introduce and welcome new members to the Circle. The cost for the evening is $15 per person, which will cover heavy hors’doeuvres. A cash bar will also be available. An RSVP is required to attend and can be done by visiting http://evite.me/3JgJGjw3t8.
Tuesday, April 30
Sen. Jeff Smith and Sen. Patty Schachtner listening session: 5:30—7 p.m. at Shirley Doane Senior Center, 1412 6th St. E., Menomonie. Smith will host nine budget listening sessions during March and April to highlight Governor Tony Evers’ biennial state budget proposal. Community members are welcome to attend and offer ideas and feedback about the budget. Sen. Patty Schachtner will join Smith at his Menomonie session.
Joyful Noise Choir rehearsal: 6 p.m. at the Menomonie United Methodist Church, 2703 Bongey Dr., Menomonie. Anyone who enjoys singing is invited to join the Joyful Noise Choir for its Spring Concert. The concert will salute area firefighters and police. New singers are welcome to join at any time. Rehearsals are every Tuesday until May 7. The concert will be Tuesday, May 14 at 7 p.m. There is no audition and no charge for choir members. Call 715-235-0654 for more information.
Wednesday, May 1
“Powerful Tools for Caregivers” Parents of Special Needs Children group: 11:30 a.m.—1:30 p.m., Wednesdays, April 10 to May 15 at Room 60, Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E, Menomonie. Call 715-232-4006 to register by April 5.
Pages and Pints: Meet at the Barrel Room, 320 Main St. E, on the first Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. The group will be discussing “The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle” by Stuart Turton on May 1.
Thursday, May 2
Thrift, Quilt & Bake Sale: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 1306 Wilcox St., Menomonie. Sale will also run Friday, May 3 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday, May 4 9 a.m.-noon.
Saturday, May 4
Low Cost Microchip Clinic: 9 a.m.—2 p.m. at the Menomonie Veteran’s Center/Foxhole Bar, E4710 County Rd. BB, Menomonie. Only $10 (plus tax) per dog or cat being microchipped. Engraved tags will also be available on site. Microchips are a simple way for you to ensure your pet is returned to you if they ever get lost or run off. The cost of the chip also covers registration of the chip. For more information call 715-232-9790 or email info@dunncountyhumanesociety.org.
Tuesday, May 7
Joyful Noise Choir rehearsal: 6 p.m. at the Menomonie United Methodist Church, 2703 Bongey Dr., Menomonie. Anyone who enjoys singing is invited to join the Joyful Noise Choir for its Spring Concert. The concert will salute area firefighters and police. New singers are welcome to join at any time. Rehearsals are every Tuesday until May 7. The concert will be Tuesday, May 14 at 7 p.m. There is no audition and no charge for choir members. Call 715-235-0654 for more information.
Type 1 Diabetes Support Group: 6:30–7:30 p.m. at Mayo Clinic Health System – Red Cedar in Menomonie, 2321 Stout Rd. Call 715-233-7560 to register.
Wednesday, May 8
“Powerful Tools for Caregivers” Parents of Special Needs Children group: 11:30 a.m.—1:30 p.m., Wednesdays, April 10 to May 15 at Room 60, Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E, Menomonie. Call 715-232-4006 to register by April 5.
Friday, May 10
Advance Care Planning, A Guide to Arranging Your Personal & Legal Affairs class: 9:30 a.m.–2 p.m. at Room 54, Dunn County Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E. Includes light lunch. Call 715-232-4006 to register by May 7. By Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Saturday, May 11
Community Conversations, “Bridging the Divide Workshop” by Beth Ann Hartung: 1-3 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. This workshop explores ways to get people with differences to talk with each other and steer tough conversations toward common ground. If we can put aside the politics of fear, hate, divisiveness and polarization, we can decide together what kind of society we want. This workshop is open to the public.
Menomonie High School Jazz Bands and Alumni Band in a night of Jazz: 8 p.m. at Menomonie High School Commons, 1715 5th St. W. Featuring the Menomonie High School Jazz Ensembles and the MHS alumni jazz ensembles. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., dance lessons at 7 p.m. featured bands from 8-10 p.m. Also included is a silent auction and decadent desserts. Adults $8, students and seniors $5. Tickets available at the door. For more information contact: 715-232-2609 ext. 40117.
Wednesday, May 15
“Powerful Tools for Caregivers” Parents of Special Needs Children group: 11:30 a.m.—1:30 p.m., Wednesdays, April 10 to May 15 at Room 60, Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E, Menomonie. Call 715-232-4006 to register by April 5.
Thursday, May 16
Relatives Raising Children Support Group: 10:30 a.m.–noon at the Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E. Call 715-232-4006 for information. By Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Saturday, May 18
Mutt Strut ‘n’ Tabby Trot: 10 a.m. at the Fanetti Community Center, Menomonie. Join the Dunn County Humane Society for their 2019 Mutt Strut ‘n’ Tabby Trot. Registration will open at 10 a.m. and the run/walk will start at 11 a.m. Expo, activities, demonstrations and drawings will all be a part of the day, so be sure to come out. Check https://dunncountyhumanesociety.org/calendar-of-events/ for updated information as it becomes available.
Wednesday, May 22
Bariatric Connections support group: 5:30–6:30 p.m. at Mayo Clinic Health System – Red Cedar in Menomonie, 2321 Stout Rd. Call 715-838-3636 to register.
Saturday, June 1
Free day on the Red Cedar Trail on National Trails Day: 10 a.m.-noon at the Depot Visitors Center, Highway 29, Menomonie. Activities go from 10 a.m.-noon and include fishing, biking, bike tune-ups from Simple Sports, UW-Stout equipment rental booth, Mayo Clinic Health Systems bike safety, prizes, snacks and more. “Snake Discovery” is back again this year featuring turtles, salamanders, and snakes. A special Yoga class in the park will be held at 9 a.m. before the regular events begin at 10 a.m. All events are free. Go to redcedarhoffman.org for more information and a full schedule.
Thursday, June 13
2019 Blue Ox Music Festival: June 13-15 at Whispering Pines Campground, 5024 Crescent Ave., Eau Claire. Blue Ox is in its fifth year, and showcases the best of roots, Americana and bluegrass. The 2019 lineup includes two nights of Pert Near Sandstone along with Trampled by Turtles, Sam Bush, The Infamous Stringdusters, Railroad Earth, The Del McCoury Band and more. Buy tickets at https://www.blueoxmusicfestival.com/ for three days of phenomenal music and camping in a family friendly, intimate atmosphere.
Live music from Poppa Bear Norton on the lawn of Menomonie Public Library: Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Join the library for its 10th season of free live music from local artists. Bring a chair or blanket, picnic and your favorite beverage to enjoy during the performance. Poppa Bear Norton will be performing June 13.
Wednesday, June 26
Christian Music Festival OneFest 2019: At the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, 225 Edward St., Chippewa Falls. National acts NewsBoys, Building 429, Francesca Battistelli, Carrolton and more will be coming to the Chippewa Valley July 26-28. This community event offers a diversity of music, inspiring messages, family activities, youth entertainment, and ministry showcases. Visit www.one-fest.com for full details, or contact Heather Flashinski at 715-379-3742 or info@one-fest.com.
Thursday, June 20
Live music from Rhythm Posse on the lawn of Menomonie Public Library: Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Join the library for its 10th season of free live music from local artists. Bring a chair or blanket, picnic and your favorite beverage to enjoy during the performance. Rhythm Posse will be performing June 20.
Thursday, June 27
Live music from North of Dixie on the lawn of Menomonie Public Library: Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Join the library for its 10th season of free live music from local artists. Bring a chair or blanket, picnic and your favorite beverage to enjoy during the performance. North of Dixie will be performing June 27.
Saturday, June 29
Stepping Stones’ Garden Tour: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Menomonie area gardens. 18th annual tour features 6 beautiful gardens in Dunn County. On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, find perennials and other delights by visiting the Garden Market at Stepping Stones (1602 Stout Road, Menomonie). Available at Stepping Stones, online and at several local stores in May, tickets are $15 in advance; $17 day of the tour (and at each garden site). Proceeds benefit Stepping Stones’ food pantry, shelters, and community connections programs. For details, visit www.steppingstonesdc.org.
Monday, July 8
Summer Institute Eau Claire: 8 a.m.—12:15 p.m. at Putnam Heights Elementary School, 633 W. MacArthur Ave., Eau Claire. Summer Institute runs July 8-18 and costs $15 per class. Summer Institute has a 40-year tradition of teaching and delighting children across the Chippewa Valley. Your kids will enjoy the variety of activities, and you will appreciate the small classes that promise high quality learning.
Apollo 11 Moon Landing rocket on display: July 8-19 at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd., Menomonie. Spacesuit and Saturn V LEGO Rocket on display at the library. Books on the Apollo missions, large poster for selfies on the moon.
Popcorn and Planets: An Evening of Stargazing: 9:30 p.m., first cloudless night between July 8-12 at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Outside near the lake. See the Menomonie Public Library Facebook page for details and updates. Bring a ground blanket or folding lawn chair and bug repellent. Several planets should be viewable in early July. A telescope will be set up. We’ll also look for other prominent objects in the night sky.
Thursday, July 11
Live music from Pit Wagon on the lawn of Menomonie Public Library: Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Join the library for its 10th season of free live music from local artists. Bring a chair or blanket, picnic and your favorite beverage to enjoy during the performance. Pit Wagon will be performing July 11
Monday, July 15
‘First Man on the Moon’ documentary showing: 7-8:30 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd., Menomonie. Moon pies and Tang also offered along with the PBS Nova documentary ‘First Man on the Moon.’
Tuesday, July 16
Model Rocketry Assembly and Testing: 7-8:30 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd., Menomonie. Ages: Upper elementary to high school youth. Pre-registration required—deadline to register is June 25. To register, send an email to Alan Scott, scotta@uwstout.edu with the subject line: “Modern Rocketry.” Include the name of the youth to be registered in the body of the email. Dr. Scott will confirm registration. Model rockets and engines will be supplied by the library.
Wednesday, July 17
Building and Testing a Mars Lander: 6-7:30 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd., Menomonie. Ages: Elementary-age youth. Bring hot glue gun and sticks. Pre-registration required. A parent must help with the hot glueing. Deadline to register is June 25. To register, send an email to Alan Scott, scotta@uwstout.edu with the subject line: “Mars Lander.” Include the name of the youth to be registered in the body of the email. Dr. Scott will confirm registration. Mars Lander kit will be supplied.
Thursday, July 18
Live music from Weapons of Brass Destruction on the lawn of Menomonie Public Library: Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Join the library for its 10th season of free live music from local artists. Bring a chair or blanket, picnic and your favorite beverage to enjoy during the performance. Weapons of Brass Destruction will be performing July 18.
Thursday, July 25
Live music from Jim Herrick and Friends on the lawn of Menomonie Public Library: Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Join the library for its 10th season of free live music from local artists. Bring a chair or blanket, picnic and your favorite beverage to enjoy during the performance. Jim Herrick and Friends will be performing July 25.
Thursday, August 1
Live music from The Cutaways on the lawn of Menomonie Public Library: Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Join the library for its 10th season of free live music from local artists. Bring a chair or blanket, picnic and your favorite beverage to enjoy during the performance. The Cutaways will be performing Aug. 1.
Thursday, August 8
Live music from Yata, Sinz and Orfield on the lawn of Menomonie Public Library: Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Join the library for its 10th season of free live music from local artists. Bring a chair or blanket, picnic and your favorite beverage to enjoy during the performance. Yata, Sinz and Orfield will be performing Aug. 8.
