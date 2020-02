Dunn County Datebook-UPCOMING EVENTS

Tuesday, March 31

Winter Film Series: 7 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road, Menomonie. Featured film is “Richard Jewell" The world is first introduced to Richard Jewell as the security guard who reports finding the device at the 1996 Atlanta bombing—his report making him a hero whose swift actions save countless lives. But within days, the law enforcement wannabe becomes the FBI’s number one suspect, vilified by press and public alike, his life ripped apart. Reaching out to independent, anti-establishment attorney Watson Bryant, Jewell staunchly professes his innocence. But Bryant finds he is out of his depth as he fights the combined powers of the FBI, GBI and APD to clear his client’s name, while keeping Richard from trusting the very people trying to destroy him. Rated R. Admission to the film series is free.

Tuesday, April 7

Winter Film Series: 7 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road, Menomonie. Featured film is “Ford v Ferrari” American car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference and the laws of physics to build a revolutionary race car for Ford in order to defeat Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966. Rated PG-13. Admission to the film series is free.

Tuesday, April 14

Winter Film Series: 7 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road, Menomonie. Featured film is “Little Women” Writer-director Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) has crafted a Little Women that draws on both the classic novel and the writings of Louisa May Alcott and unfolds as the author’s alter ego, Jo March, reflects back and forth on her fictional life. In Gerwig’s take, the beloved story of the March sisters – four young women each determined to live life on their own terms – is both timeless and timely. Rated PG. Admission to the film series is free.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0