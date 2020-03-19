Dunn County declares public health emergency

An important declaration was made Wednesday in Menomonie which will greatly impact how Dunn County will address a hot button issue.

During the latest Dunn County Board of Supervisors meeting a resolution was passed declaring a public health emergency. This declaration is in response to the outbreak and spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the United States.

The public health emergency status in Dunn County allows area health officials, administration and policy makers the ability to move more swiftly in the passing of new polices and legislation related to the rapidly changing situation surrounding the coronavirus. The requirement of needing to be approved by the board of supervisors has been waived, allowing policies to move along quicker and more freely than prior to the declaration. It also opens up additional funding only available during a public health emergency.

Dunn County Board of Supervisors Chair David Bartlett said the situation is changing drastically every day and the need to pass the declaration unanimously has become increasingly obvious over the past few days.