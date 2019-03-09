The Dunn County Deer Advisory Council will meet to review data and form preliminary 2019 antlerless quota, permit and season structure recommendations on Tuesday, March 12.
The meeting will be held at Dunn Fish & Game clubhouse, 1600 Pine Ave., Menomonie at 6 p.m.
The meeting is a working meeting of the council, but the public is encouraged to attend.
Attendees will have an opportunity to provide insight during the public comment part of the meeting.
CDACs are part of an effort to provide more public input on deer management issues and give stakeholders a greater responsibility in managing local deer numbers, said Dunn County CDAC Chair Al Marotz in a news release.
Councils will review and discuss the previous year’s hunting season results and long-term harvest trends, accept public comments and develop preliminary antlerless quota, permit and season structure recommendations.
Local Department of Natural Resources staff will be on hand to present information and answer any questions.
The council will send its recommendations to the Natural Resources Board for approval in May.
Following the March meetings, an online public comment period will take place from April 1-10, with a final council meeting being held April 16 at 6 pm to allow the council to review public feedback before making final recommendations on the antlerless quota, permit and season structure.
Those unable to attend their county’s meeting can view meeting minutes on the department’s CDAC website at https://dnr.wi.gov/.
Some county councils have vacant seats and qualified individuals are encouraged to look at the list of members if interested in filling a seat. An application and additional information can be found on the CDAC webpage.
For more information regarding County Deer Advisory Councils, visit dnr.wi.gov and search keyword “CDAC.”
