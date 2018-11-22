Deer harvest totals were up about 7 percent in Dunn County for the 2018 gun-deer season opening weekend.
Hunters harvested 2,440 deer in Dunn County on opening weekend of the nine-day gun-deer hunt, compared to 2,276 in 2017.
That jump is mostly due to hunters killing 14 percent more antlerless deer in the county this year, according to preliminary numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
That mimics a similar trend statewide, according to the DNR.
Data shows hunters killed 118,670 deer in the state, up nearly 13 percent from last year.
The DNR was anticipating a higher opener harvest than in 2017, said DNR wildlife management supervisor Kris Johansen.
“We had really nice weather opening weekend from a hunter’s perspective: snow on the ground in some areas, temperatures in the mid to high 20s and very low wind speeds,” Johansen said.
The hunt began during the tail end of rutting season, which typically involves more buck movement, Johansen said.
The state’s deer herd was also larger this year, unfazed by an April blizzard that dumped inches of snow across the state.
“The Dunn County population has been ticking up in the last few years. Most counties are in that same boat,” Johansen said.
Despite an abundance of deer, fewer hunters were in the woods. About 774,300 people bought some form of deer license before opening day, down 2.5 percent from 2017, according to early DNR data.
The DNR sold dramatically fewer gun-only licenses. Hunters had purchased 442,820 gun licenses as of midnight Friday, compared with 488,826 in 2017.
Enthusiasm among female hunters, one of the DNR’s target demographics for growing the sport, also waned. They bought about 8,600 fewer licenses than in 2017.
Some in the baby-boomer generation, the state’s largest demographic of hunters, are beginning to phase out of hunting, Johansen said, and the DNR is looking to recruit and retain new hunters: “It’s something that’s certainly on our radar, and we’re working hard to make sure we keep hunters involved and make it the enjoyable tradition that it’s always been.”
Chronic wasting disease testing will continue into the winter during the muzzleloader and archery seasons.
The DNR is aiming for 400 to 500 deer tested per county, Johansen said, and has not reached its Dunn County goal.
The DNR is also investigating two illegal elk shootings in Monroe and Jackson counties during the gun-deer season.
An adult bull elk was shot and killed after being misidentified by a man who was deer hunting Nov. 17 near Warrens. The individual who shot the elk self-reported the incident to the department after realizing he mistook the elk for a deer.
The elk was seized in accordance with Wisconsin law, and all the meat will be salvaged and donated to the Jackson County Food Pantry.
The second elk, an adult cow, was shot in the Jackson County Forest Nov. 19. The DNR is looking for information to help identify a suspect in that case. Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to call the confidential tip line at 1-800-TIP-WDNR (1-800-847-9367).
