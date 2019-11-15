A Dunn County sheriff's deputy was rear ended by a driver on Interstate 94 on Wednesday.
The deputy was helping assist a disabled car, the Dunn County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
No serious injuries occurred as a result of the crash.
Following Wisconsin law, drivers should move over or slow down when approaching a stopped emergency or maintenance vehicle with its emergency lights flashing on the side of the roadway, authorities said.
"Failure of motorists to move over is one of the reasons that motor vehicle crashes kill more law enforcement officers on duty than any other cause," the Dunn County Sheriff's Office said.
