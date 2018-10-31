Dunn County Economic Development Corporation gets state transportation grant
The Dunn County Economic Development Corporation has received a $224,813 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
The grant is aimed at helping local employees get reliable transportation.
The grant will “expand an existing consortium of major employers in Stout Technology and Business Park and the Menomonie Industrial Park,” according to Gov. Scott Walker’s office.
Dunn County Transit, the West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission, Bourne Transit Consulting, LLC and transportation professionals will develop transportation for potential and existing employees, according to the announcement.
Walker’s office “anticipates Dunn County Employment Transportation Program will expand and be incorporated into DCT’s regular route services.”
It would increase Dunn County’s employee pool and “employment centers,” according to the announcement.
Walker announced 28 similar grants to other Wisconsin groups Friday.
The grants totaled over $5.1 million and were given out under the Commute to Careers program, a multi-agency initiative to eliminate transportation barriers for workers seeking to advance their careers or enter the workforce. The program is funded by the Wisconsin Departments of Workforce Development and Transportation.
“These grants will give thousands of Wisconsin workers improved access to meaningful jobs or training opportunities that they need to enter the workforce,” Walker said in the announcement.
DWD and WisDOT will be requesting an additional $8 million in funding in the state’s 2019-21 budget to continue the Commute to Careers program, according to the announcement.
