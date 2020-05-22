Dunn County Emergency Food and Shelter Program receives nearly $30,000 for community needs

United Way of Dunn County has been selected to disburse nearly $30,000 for emergency food and shelter programs.
Through Phase 37, United Way will administer $11,049. Additionally the organization also received $18,699 through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to help other local organizations meet basic needs.
United Way has been designated to provide administrative support for the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program through a board of community volunteers. The board will make determinations on which applicants receive funds that will help supplement costs incurred this year by food and shelter programs.
“These funds will provide much needed economic relief to help our applicant organizations meet the increased requests for basic need services,” United Way of Dunn County Executive Director Jennifer Thatcher said. “With the involvement and support of the local EFSP board, we can promise these funds are put to good and immediate use in our county.”
To be eligible for funds, an organization must be a 501©(3) nonprofit or governmental organizations, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination and have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs in Dunn County. Private voluntary organizations must have voluntary boards to apply.
For an application or more information contact Thatcher at jthatcher@uwaydunn.org. Applications must be scanned, emailed and received by noon on Thursday, May 28 to be considered.
