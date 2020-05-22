Dunn County Emergency Food and Shelter Program receives nearly $30,000 for community needs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

United Way of Dunn County has been selected to disburse nearly $30,000 for emergency food and shelter programs.

Through Phase 37, United Way will administer $11,049. Additionally the organization also received $18,699 through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to help other local organizations meet basic needs.

United Way has been designated to provide administrative support for the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program through a board of community volunteers. The board will make determinations on which applicants receive funds that will help supplement costs incurred this year by food and shelter programs.

“These funds will provide much needed economic relief to help our applicant organizations meet the increased requests for basic need services,” United Way of Dunn County Executive Director Jennifer Thatcher said. “With the involvement and support of the local EFSP board, we can promise these funds are put to good and immediate use in our county.”