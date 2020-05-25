Dunn County extends its COVID-19 guidance, regulations order to June 1

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Dunn County Health Department has extended its administrative order that provides guidance and regulations for residents and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Administrative Order 20-01 that took effect May 14 was to expire May 26. The new order, 20-02, is in effect until June 1.

The health department continues to recommend against people gathering in large groups and traveling outside their communities. Schools must stay closed and businesses must have a plan in place to keep their staff, clients and community safe as they reopen.

There are 24 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dunn County. One person remains hospitalized while 19 people have been released from isolation.

"We have begun to see a strain on regional ICU bed space and are still seeing a steady increase in COVID-19 cases within our region," Dunn County Health Department Director KT Gallagher said. "These facts force us to be cautious as businesses reopen."