Dunn County Fair Board looks for safe ways for youth project exhibiting to occur

The youth of Dunn County have already faced plenty of disruption in their lives due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schools closed and community activities have been canceled, but the Dunn County Fair board doesn’t want that to extend to fair projects these kids have dedicated countless hours on to also be impacted.

As the county board of supervisors approved a resolution last week canceling all fair activities unrelated to youth projects, the fair board has taken on the task to find a way to conduct the showing of the kids’ projects in a safe way.

Fair board president Deb Gotlibson said the fair board is looking to make sure the youth get their projects in front of a judge in some way, even if it has to be done virtually.

“Part of our mission is education, and the youth is our next generation that’s going to continue the agriculture story to the general public,” Gotlibson said, “and we just feel right now this is so important that we try to hang on to that portion of the fair because the poor youth of our county have lost pretty much everything.”

Many options are on the table and the fair board meets Thursday as it looks to better identify a plan for the fair. The fair is scheduled for July 22-26.