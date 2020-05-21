Dunn County Fair to consist of only youth-related activities, all other aspects canceled

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Dunn County Fair will not be the same this year.

There will be no carnival or grandstand events and all fair activities won't be open to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county board of supervisors at its Wednesday meeting adopted a resolution that allows only 4-H and other youth-group-related activities to continue. All other elements of the fair, including the grandstand events, carnival, food court, food trucks, beer gardens, free entertainment stage and commercial building displays, will not take place.

The fair is scheduled for July 22-26.

"The main purpose was to make sure that we allow the youth of Dunn County to be able to show their projects, whether it be 4-H, FFA and other youth activities at the fair," Supervisor Chuck Maves said. "We all understand and know how important that is."

How the youth activities will be conducted to follow the resolution is up to the fair board, Maves. said. The resolution was drafted with the understanding that administrative order 20-1 from the health department will be in effect, which advises against the gathering of 10 or more people in an enclosed space. The current order from the Dunn County Health Department is set to expire May 26.