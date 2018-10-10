Dunn County Farm Bureau held their annual meeting on Sept. 25 at Dean & Sue’s in Menomonie during which members discussed a wide range of issues including broadband, wildlife, and supply management.
Resolutions passed during the meeting will be forwarded on for consideration by the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s policy development committee. As a grassroots organization, it is Farm Bureau’s members on the county level who create and set the policy goals of the state’s leading farm organization. The Wisconsin Farm Bureau is often asked to get involved in issues affecting production agriculture and rural Wisconsin both in Madison and Washington D.C.
Tara Prochnow joined the board of directors as the new Young Farmer and Agriculturist chair. Delegates elected to attend the 2018 Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s annual meeting in December to represent Dunn County Farm Bureau are Prochnow, Carl Casper, Marv Prestrud, Tony Christopherson and Kevin Gilbertson.
Darryl Kovacik was awarded the Dunn County Farm Bureau Service to Agriculture Award to honor the more than 30 years that he has served on the bureau’s board of directors as well as the numerous years of service he has given to his community. Kovacik has also served on his church board at First Baptist in Woodville for more than 30 years, was a board member for the Town of Tiffany for six years and as well as served on his feed mill board.
For information on the Dunn County Farm Bureau, call 877-457-8897 or visit https://wfbf.com/about/counties/dunn/.
