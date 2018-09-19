Members of the Dunn County Farm Bureau will hold their annual meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 25, at Dean & Sue’s Bar and Grill in Menomonie. Social hour begins at 6:30 p.m. with the meal at 7:30 p.m., followed by the business meeting. Meal cost is $5 per person; new members are free.
All Farm Bureau members are encouraged to attend this important meeting to help create policy resolutions and vote in elections for county board directors. The county’s voting delegates also will be selected for the WFBF Annual Meeting in Wisconsin Dells, Dec. 1-3. As a grassroots organization, it is Farm Bureau’s members on the county level who set the policy goals of the state’s leading farm organization.
Made up of 61 county Farm Bureaus, the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation is the state’s largest general farm organization representing farms of every size, commodity and management style. For info, call Katie Mattison at 866-355-7349 or Carl Casper at 715-235-3323.
