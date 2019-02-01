The Dunn County Farm Bureau will be granting up to four $250 scholarships for high school seniors graduating in 2019.
The scholarship is open to all students, but preference will be given to students from Dunn County Farm Bureau families.
It will be based on the student’s past school and community activities.
Scholarship recipients will be given a certificate of scholarship in the spring, and the scholarship money will be awarded after the student has completed one semester of college or vocational school and has provided a transcript showing at least a 2.0 grade point average.
For an online application, visit https://wfbf.com/about/counties/dunn/.
The deadline to apply is April 1.
For more information, call Dunn County Farm Bureau Promotion and Education Chair Mary Prestrud at 715-418-1991.
