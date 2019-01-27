Local gardeners interested in beautifying their gardens with hydrangeas and those who find their gardening hampered by physical restrictions are invited to Spring Begins!, the annual gardening seminar sponsored by Dunn County Master Gardeners, on Saturday, March 2, 9 a.m. to noon.
The seminar will be held in the Dunn County Community Services Building (formerly the Dunn County Health Care Center), 3001 Hwy. 12 E, Menomonie. Enter using the basement level door on the west side of the building.
“We are excited to have with us as our presenter Mike Maddox, Director of the UW-Extension Master Gardener Program, from Madison, Wisconsin,” said president of Dunn County Master Gardeners Association Sally Schendel.
Maddox is an experienced gardener, has an MS degree in horticulture from UW-Madison, is an ISA-certified arborist and has an AHTA certificate in horticulture therapy, Schendel said.
Session one will be on “Hydrangeas for Wisconsin.” Maddox will share what he has learned from incorporating hydrangeas into his personal landscape, including cultivar selection, landscape placement, pruning and maintenance.
Session two is entitled “Tips, Tricks and Tools for Adaptive Gardening Techniques,” suggestions for the person who wants to garden but has limited mobility. Gardeners may need to make adjustments to how they garden, including structures, themselves and the plant materials they choose. Appropriate gardening for those living in apartments or condos will also be discussed.
The seminar is for gardeners of all experience levels.
Registration is $8 until Feb. 22, and is $10 afterwards and at the door. Registration includes materials, coffee break, snacks and door prizes.
For more information or to register, contact UW–Extension Dunn County office at (715) 232–1636 or on the web at dunn.uwex.edu.
Spring Begins! is sponsored by the Dunn County Master Gardener Association and UW-Extension Dunn County.
The seminar offers Master Gardener volunteers continuing education and service credit.
