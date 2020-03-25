Dunn County government remains in operation

Dunn County government will remain in operation and employees will continue to provide services to the community.

Local government is seemed an essential service and is exempt from Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home Order.

"The continuation of local government is also essential for a coordinated response to the COVID-19 crisis," Dunn County Manager Paul Miller said in a press release.

County employees who provide services outside of county building will be in and around the community. County employees are following social distancing and personal hygiene practices, Miller said.

County buildings and facilities are closed to the public for the safety of all staff and the community. Services are being provided remotely but if in-person delivery is needed, appointments can be scheduled.

Contact information for county departments are available at the county's website (www.co.dunn.wi.us). For questions regarding what businesses are essential, visit the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation's website (https://wedc.org/essentialbusiness).

County residents are encouraged to stay at home, limit travel to only essential trips and to avoid gathering in groups. When contact with those outside of your household is needed, follow social distancing guidelines, covering coughs and sneezes and wash hands frequently, Miller said.

