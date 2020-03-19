Dunn County has first confirmed COVID-19 case

Dunn County has its first case of COVID-19.
The Dunn County Health Department announced Thursday the first case of the virus was confirmed.
"We are in contact with this individual to monitor their symptoms and ensure they are receiving support to be able to isolate at home," Dunn County Health Department Director KT Gallagher said in a press release.
The case is believe to be associated with recent international or domestic travel, Gallagher said.
The county health department and state department of health services will continue with its responsibilities to identify and contact anyone believed to be in close contact with the person confirmed to have the virus. These people will be asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days and be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.
"Dunn County Health Department is keeping track of this outbreak," Gallagher said. "We are working with our local, state and federal partners to deal quickly and effectively when people have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been around people that have been infected with the coronavirus."
The health departments at the state and county level will also conduct follow-up tests for individuals who test positive to determine when a person can be released from isolation, provide guidance to health care workers who administer testing and prepare the state for community spread of the virus.
The confirmed case in Dunn County comes after positive tests in Eau Claire, Chippewa and St. Croix County on Thursday.
A Facebook Live event will be held at 10 a.m. Friday on the Dunn County Facebook page to hear about how the health department and local partners are working together to prepare community for cases of COVID-19 in the county.
While the risks of getting the illness remain low, Gallagher said, people should take simple steps to avoid getting sick. The health department encourages people to wash hands frequently and thoroughly, cover coughs and sneezes with an elbow, avoid touching your face, stay home when sick and practice social distancing.
For the latest information visit CDC's website or the Department of Health Services website.