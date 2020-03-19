Dunn County has first confirmed COVID-19 case

Dunn County has its first case of COVID-19.

The Dunn County Health Department announced Thursday the first case of the virus was confirmed.

"We are in contact with this individual to monitor their symptoms and ensure they are receiving support to be able to isolate at home," Dunn County Health Department Director KT Gallagher said in a press release.

The case is believe to be associated with recent international or domestic travel, Gallagher said.

The county health department and state department of health services will continue with its responsibilities to identify and contact anyone believed to be in close contact with the person confirmed to have the virus. These people will be asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days and be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

"Dunn County Health Department is keeping track of this outbreak," Gallagher said. "We are working with our local, state and federal partners to deal quickly and effectively when people have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been around people that have been infected with the coronavirus."