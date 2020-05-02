Dunn County has first new COVID-19 positive case in nearly 3 weeks, all other cases considered recovered

Locally, because the health department follows up on each case, Gallagher said, they can be confident in the accuracy of recovered cases.

Part of Gov. Tony Evers' Badger Bounce Back Plan to reopen the economy is a significant increase in testing capabilities.

As of Friday, Dunn County has conducted about 1,000 tests total and, Gallagher said, to reach the statewide goal locally Dunn County would need to be doing more than 600 tests a week. On average, about 25 tests are being done daily.

Another important piece is increasing contact tracing capabilities. Gallagher said she's looking to bring in about seven full-time equivalent tracers by adding to the staff individuals with public health backgrounds, or those with investigation or social work experience. The state also has contact tracers available should the county need more support.

"Hopefully with that number (of tests) we can quickly identify who is positive, isolate them so they’re not sharing their germs with other people," Gallagher said, "and then do the contact tracing so that we know who all the people that they’ve been in close contact with, and then do the same work with them as well."

National Guard to provide testing