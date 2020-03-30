Dunn County health care facilities, industry take measures to help prevent spread of COVID-19

Dunn County is focused on preventing continued spread of COVID-19.

The county health department has been working with community partners, industry and health care facilities to make sure preparation has occurred and guidelines are in place to keep the community safe. The focus has been on prevention and monitoring, Dunn County Health Department Director KT Gallagher said.

“Really what we’re trying to do is to get people to stay home,” Gallagher said. “People are safer at home, we’re trying to close the circle on how many people are exposing other people germs that they might not know that they have.”

As of Monday there had been 158 tests conducted of county residents with three of them coming back as positive. The first test was confirmed on March 19 and Gallagher said the individual has recovered. An individual was also confirmed as positive on March 26 with the third occurring over the weekend. The latest two cases were connected to each other and were transmitted by close contact.

Individuals in Dunn County are being tested either because having traveled to locations known to have wide spread community spread or having been in close contact with individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19. Those with respiratory symptoms and other risk factors are also being tested, Gallagher said.