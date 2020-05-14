You are the owner of this article.
Dunn County Health Department asks residents to voluntarily follow social distancing practices as next steps are planned
The Dunn County Health Department is asking residents to voluntarily continue to follow safe social distancing practices while the county government works with local and state authorities on next steps after the Supreme Court's ruling against safer-at-home order.

“These are difficult times for a lot of people," Dunn County Health Department Director KT Gallagher said. "A disease threatens our health and lives and our efforts to stop it have challenged our freedom and livelihoods... In the interests of preventing spread of COVID-19, we respectfully request that Dunn County residents voluntarily continue to follow safe social distancing practices.”

Discussions are ongoing, Dunn County Manager Paul Miller said, and the county government plans to have a more definite plan and guidelines for businesses, organizations and activities where people gather by the end of the day. At this time the county government will look to take on an advisory role in providing guidelines. The county isn't expecting to adopt its own version of safer-at-home, he said.

The primary interest of the county is public safety, Miller said, and the county has the responsibility to do what it can to ensure the public is as safe as possible. Should the county experience a spike our outbreak in positive cases, the county will respond in the interest of public health.

 "The elimination of the safer-at-home declaration does not eliminate the public health crisis created by COVID-19," he said. "We have a responsibility to remain engaged in trying to slow that spread and respond to that public health emergency."

