Dunn County Health Department warns of potential COVID-19 exposure from local taxi service
Dunn County Health Department warns of potential COVID-19 exposure from local taxi service

The Dunn County Health Department is alerting the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure with a local taxi service within Menomonie city limits.

Anyone who used the local service that only accepts cash on the evenings of July 28 and 29 and are experiencing symptoms are advised to call a health care provider to get tested for COVID-19 out of an abundance of caution.

Symptoms include cough, fever, sore throat, headache, body or muscle aches, chills, fatigue, vomiting or new loss of taste or smell.

The health department also recommends helping to prevent the spread of illness through simple, but effective actions such as:

• Staying at home if a cough, fever, sore throat or other symptom of illness exists or while awaiting results from a COVID-19 test.

• Practicing good personal hygiene by washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place, eating or drinking as well as using a tissue or your elbow when coughing or sneezing, using hand sanitizer and avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

• While in public, keep six feet of distance between people you don't live with. Avoid gathering with people not in your household and wear a cloth face covering when indoors or outdoors when physical distancing is hard to maintain.

• Call your health-care provider if you have any questions about your health.

