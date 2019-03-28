Drivers will encounter single-lane closures on Interstate 94 in Dunn County beginning April 1.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will resume improving parts of I-94 near Menomonie, from 250th Street to Wilson Creek, on Monday, according to a news release from the DOT.
I-94 will stay open during construction. Drivers will encounter lane shifts and single-lane closures. Two lanes will be open in each direction during peak traffic hours, according to the DOT.
Speed limits will be lowered from 70 to 60 miles per hour in construction areas.
Crews are slated to replace eastbound concrete pavement at 390th Street, 650th Street, County Highway K and 250th Street, according to the DOT's website. Other proposed work includes removing and replacing structures, grading, marking pavement, signing, right-of-way fencing, beam guards, cable barriers and incidentals.
The project will cost $30.3 million. Federal transportation funds will pay for 90 percent of the project, according to the DOT. State transportation dollars will fund the other ten percent.
Hoffman Construction is the prime contractor for the project.
Construction is slated to finish by mid-November.
For project updates and traffic impacts, visit the region's website at http://projects.511wi.gov/region/northwest/.
