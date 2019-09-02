In partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, the Dunn County Solid Waste & Recycling Division will hold its Clean Sweep Hazardous Waste Event on September 18 from 4-6 p.m. at the Colfax Fairgrounds in Colfax, and on September 19 at the Dunn County Transfer Station and Recycling Center in Menomonie.
This event is open to households, farms, and very small quantity generator (VSQG) businesses. This will be the only Clean Sweep Hazardous Waste Event in Dunn County this year.
In Menomonie waste from VSQG Businesses will be collected from 2-3 p.m., waste from farms from 3-4 p.m. and waste from households at 4-7 p.m.
Hazardous waste poses a danger to people, animals, and our environment. Inappropriate storage or disposal of such materials can cause poisonings, groundwater and surface water contamination and even fires. Appropriate items for the collection events include: automotive, garden, garage, workshop or household products labeled toxic, caustic, poisonous, flammable, etc. For an expanded list of hazardous materials, please visit the Dunn County Solid Waste & Recycling Division’s webpage at co.dunn.wi.us/hazardouswaste.
Pre-registration for VSQG Businesses and Farms is required and must be done by Sept. 13. Registration can be done with the Dunn County Solid Waste & Recycling Division office by calling 715-232-4017 or online by completing the registration form at co.dunn.wi.us/hazardouswaste. You will be asked for a list of materials and quantities you wish to dispose of.
Costs for businesses classified as VSQG’s will be significantly less than onsite pick-up by a licensed hazardous waste hauler. To be considered a VSQG business, no more than 220 pounds of hazardous waste can be generated in a single month, and no more than 2,205 pounds of hazardous waste can be stored annually at your facility.
There is no charge for agricultural or household hazardous waste or chemicals, except for latex paints.
Costs for latex paints disposal is $1 for a pint, $2 for a quart, $4 for a gallon, $20 for a five-gallon bucket. The charge is based on the size of the container, not the amount of paint remaining in the container, so consolidate and save money.
