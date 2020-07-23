Dunn County home sales up from previous June

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Home sales in Dunn County increased in June from the previous year despite challenges posed by the pandemic.

Sales in Dunn County were actually up 14.5% in June compared to June 2019. Year-to-date, sales in Dunn County are up 9.1% compared to the previous year at this time. Year-to-date sales in Chippewa County are up 11.9%.

“The pandemic led to a big slide in sales in May, but we're seeing home sales pick back up in our area and across the state,” said Brenda Barnhardt, executive vice president of the Realtors Association of Northwestern Wisconsin.

