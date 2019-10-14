The trial for a Stanley women accused of stabbing an Eau Claire man got underway Monday in Dunn County court.
About 150 potential jurors were brought in as the prosecution and defense teams worked to find a jury to hear the case.
Ezra J. McCandless, 22, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide-use of a dangerous weapon in the death of Alexander L. Woodworth, 24. She is pleading not guilty.
Authorities found Woodworth dead in a vehicle in the town of Spring Brook on March 23, 2018.
McCandless’ attorneys have argued Woodworth attacked McCandless in the car on March 22, and she stabbed him in self-defense.
One of McCandless’ attorneys Deja Vishny asked Judge James Peterson — who is presiding over the case — to have potential jurors questioned during voir dire in private. The logistics of having potential jurors sent to another room for vetting during the process of jury selection don’t outweigh the defendant’s rights to a fair trial, Vishny said.
Peterson denied Visny’s request. He said the moving each potential juror in an out of the court room wasn’t necessary in this case. Voir dire continued with public jury selection in the court room.
The trial continues throughout the remainder of the week and could last up to three weeks.
