Dunn County hosts promotions during June Dairy Month

Join the Dunn County Dairy Promotion Committee on June 3rd as they celebrate the beginning of National Dairy Month!
Committee members and local dairy farmers will be handing out milk vouchers at Dairy State Bank locations in Menomonie. Join us on June 3 to ask your dairy-related questions and promote and celebrate the local Dunn County dairy industry.
This promotion is sponsored by Dunn County Dairy Promotion Committee, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, Dairy State Bank, Kemp’s, Dick’s Fresh Market, Kyle’s Market, and Burnett Dairy Cooperative.
Visit these Dairy State Bank locations on June 3rd for a free milk voucher:
- Menomonie-East: 2405 Schneider Avenue Menomonie, WI 54751
- Menomonie-Downtown: 600 Second Street Menomonie, WI 54751
- Colfax: 101 South Main Street Colfax, WI 54730
- Downsville: E4491 County Road C Downsville, WI 54735
- Wheeler: 100 South Highway 25 Wheeler, WI 54772
Milk vouchers can be redeemed at these locations until June 27. Limits apply, see voucher for details.
- Dick’s Fresh Market, 1408 9th St E Menomonie, WI 54751
- Kyle’s Market, 115 Main St Colfax, WI 54730
Join Alice in Dairyland and the Dunn County Dairy Promotion Committee on June 14 as they celebrate National Donut Day.
Alice in Dairyland Julia Nunes, committee members and local dairy farmers will be handing out milk at Donut Sam’s in Menomonie from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. Customers who purchase one donut will receive a free pint of milk or purchase a dozen donuts and receive a free gallon of milk.
Julia Nunes, 73rd Alice in Dairyland, will be on hand to educate audiences about the $104.8 billion economic impact and importance of our state's diverse agriculture industry in our daily lives. Nunes, of Chippewa Falls, grew up on her family's registered Holstein dairy farm. Alice in Dairyland is a one-year, full-time public relations professional employed by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection. Each year, Alice in Dairyland travels more than 30,000 miles throughout the state, promoting Wisconsin agriculture to various audiences. During her year of service, Alice also provides educational programming, in conjunction with the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, to thousands of Wisconsin grade-school children.
Donut Sam’s is located in downtown Menomonie and offers over 20 different kinds of donut combinations, including numerous gluten-free donuts. Donut combinations have been created by Sam, their Donut Inspiration. In addition to the milk giveaway, the committee will be providing cheese sticks donated by Burnett Dairy Cooperative. Join us on June 14 to ask your dairy-related questions and promote and celebrate the local Dunn County dairy industry! This promotion is sponsored by Dunn County Dairy Promotion Committee, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, Donut Sam’s, and Burnett Dairy Cooperative.
Visit Donut Sam’s on June 14 for free milk with a donut purchase and cheese:
Donut Sam’s, Corner of 6th Ave and 2nd Street East, Menomonie, WI 54751
Join Dunn County Farm Bureau on June 26th for a Dairy Drive Thru event! Members will be handing out grilled cheese kits from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. (or until kits are distributed) to celebrate June Dairy Month and local Dunn County dairy farmers. Kits are available at no cost and will be handed out at Countryside Cooperative/Landmark Cooperative in Menomonie and Baier Creek Farms in Elmwood. Kits will include all products for you to make grilled cheese sandwiches at home, in addition to delicious goodies, dairy fun facts and activities. This promotion is sponsored by Dunn County Farm Bureau, Dunn County Dairy Promotion Committee and many other local sponsors!
Kits will be handed out at two different locations:
Countryside Cooperative/Landmark Cooperative, E6253 628th Ave., Menomonie, WI 54751
Baier Creek Farms, E2493 S County Road P, Elmwood, WI
Dunn County Dairy Promotion Committee made the difficult decision to postpone the annual Dairy Breakfast typically held to celebrate June Dairy Month and local dairy farmers. These events will highlight the efforts of Dunn County dairy farmers and encourage the community to support and learn more about local agriculture.
The Dunn County Dairy Promotion Committee strives to promote agriculture and dairy products in Dunn County, WI. The Dunn County Dairy Promotion committee receives Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin support to help highlight our dairy industry in local communities across Dunn County. The committee of dedicated volunteers share positive dairy messages through local dairy promotions, farm tours, and dairy education programs in our local schools. In addition to providing the annual dairy breakfast, the Dairy Promotion Committee also sponsors scholarships each year to area students who live or work on a dairy farm in Dunn County and supports milk, cheese and other dairy product promotions at events and programs, such as UW-Stout Athletics and local school athletic programs.
For more information please check out our website https://www.dunncountydairypromotion.com/, Facebook page (Dunn County Dairy Promotion Committee) or contact committee member Katie Wantoch via email, katie.wantoch@wisc.edu, or the Extension Dunn County Office at (715) 232-1636.