Dunn County hosts promotions during June Dairy Month

Join Alice in Dairyland and the Dunn County Dairy Promotion Committee on June 14 as they celebrate National Donut Day.

Alice in Dairyland Julia Nunes, committee members and local dairy farmers will be handing out milk at Donut Sam’s in Menomonie from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. Customers who purchase one donut will receive a free pint of milk or purchase a dozen donuts and receive a free gallon of milk.

Julia Nunes, 73rd Alice in Dairyland, will be on hand to educate audiences about the $104.8 billion economic impact and importance of our state's diverse agriculture industry in our daily lives. Nunes, of Chippewa Falls, grew up on her family's registered Holstein dairy farm. Alice in Dairyland is a one-year, full-time public relations professional employed by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection. Each year, Alice in Dairyland travels more than 30,000 miles throughout the state, promoting Wisconsin agriculture to various audiences. During her year of service, Alice also provides educational programming, in conjunction with the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, to thousands of Wisconsin grade-school children.