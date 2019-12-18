The votes from the Chippewa Valley were tallied and local nonprofits are the beneficiaries.
As part of Markquart Gives Back, the Dunn County Humane Society and Pony Tales Refuge and Rehab were two of 10 local nonprofits that each received a $5,000 donation from Markquart.
"Markquart is proud to be part of this amazing community and we are honored to give back to the organizations that keep the Chippewa Valley strong," owner David Markquart said during a celebration at Markquart Toyota on Wednesday.
Also receiving donations were Eau Claire County Humane Association, L.E. Phillips Senior Center, Chippewa County Humane Association, Chippewa Valley Free Clinic, Feed My People Food Bank, Bob’s House for Dogs, Eau Claire Veteran Services and Helping Hands for Children in the Chippewa Valley.
It was the second year in a row Markquart had the community vote for the organizations that would split the $50,000. More than 12,000 votes were cast and more than 350 organizations received a vote, Markquart said.
"Giving has been down in our area, so this is really timely for us — getting a check like this," Dunn County Humane Society Executive Director Josh Dalton said. "The community really came together to provide this for us, because the community has to vote to get it."
The donation will help cover the costs of vet care, medicine and in some cases specialty food and care, Dalton said.
In attendance at the gathering was Gabriel — the starving dog reportedly found near Boyceville and dropped off at the shelter. Gabriel represents a special case where an animal will need more care, and that costs more money, Dalton said. The humane society doesn't always have special fundraisers to help cover those additional costs.
You have free articles remaining.
"We just can’t thank the community enough for coming together," Dalton said. "We weren’t considered for this last year and this year we were. This has just been amazing."
Pony Tales is a horse rescue facility in Colfax. The facility saves horses from abuse, neglect, abandonment and slaughter, Pony Tales secretary LeaAnne Diesburg said.
Pony Tales recently built a new barn and Diesburg said the donation will help fund the addition of new stalls.
"Within that barn we need a lot more work inside," Diesburg said.
The facility typically has around 40 horse at a time and Pony Tales has brought in more than 100 horses this year, Diesburg said. The goal is to care for them, train them and have them released to new homes. Diesburg said they hope reach more than 200 horses cared for per year as early as next year.
"They’re getting vet checked, they’re hooves done, they’re getting their teeth looked at, they’re getting vaccinations and everything they need," Diesburg said of horses brought to Pony Tales.
Chippewa Humane Association Shelter Director Jess Crosby said the organization is only able to thrive with support from the community, whether that is through individual donations or being voted for to receive funds from area businesses.
"Support from the community is what keeps us going and keeps a roof over the animals heads until they can get into their forever homes," Crosby said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.