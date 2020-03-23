Dunn County in need of poll workers

Dunn County is short on poll workers for the upcoming spring election.

With older individuals facing higher risks associated with contracting COVID-19, Dunn County Clerk Julie A. Wathke is asking for individuals to help replace poll workers unable to work because of health concerns.

“We need the people of Dunn County to step up and help out,” Wathke said. “If you are a state, county or municipal employee, a teacher, a student or someone looking for temporary work, we need you help.”

Poll workers, also called election inspectors, are appointed at the municipal level and anyone interested in working should contact their municipal clerk’s office. Election inspectors are also able to serve other municipalities within the county and those interested should contact their clerk to learn about needs in other county municipalities.

Training will be done for election inspectors prior to the election and all workers will be given the necessary training needed to successfully serve in the role.