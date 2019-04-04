Dunn County Judge James Peterson will continue to preside over the homicide case of a Stanley woman accused of fatally stabbing an Eau Claire man.
Ezra J. McCandless, 21, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide-use of a dangerous weapon in the death of Alexander L. Woodworth, 24. She is pleading not guilty.
In a March 26 letter, Peterson said he recently learned prosecutors intend to call his nephew, Lewis Bjork, as a witness in McCandless’ case.
Authorities found Woodworth dead in a vehicle in the town of Spring Brook on March 23, 2018. He had been stabbed 16 times, according to a criminal complaint.
The land where Woodworth and the vehicle were found is owned by a cousin of Peterson’s brother-in-law, Peterson wrote. He does not know the landowner, but Bjork had some personal property on the land and could be a witness to the state of the property before Woodworth’s March death, Peterson wrote.
Peterson wrote: “I do not believe he discovered any evidence or saw anything. However, I do not know the full extent of his witness potential.”
In his letter, Peterson asked both sides to review the situation, and said he had no personal bias in the case. Wisconsin statute likely requires he disclose the matter and recuse himself from the case, unless the matter is waived, Peterson wrote.
McCandless’ attorneys said Thursday that McCandless does not object to Peterson staying on the case.
Prosecutors are unsure if they will call Bjork to testify, or if he will be considered a material witness, but if he does, the state will waive any conflict, said Wisconsin Assistant Attorney General Richard Dufour.
A material witness is a person whose testimony is considered significant enough to influence the outcome of a case.
McCandless’ jury trial is set to begin Oct. 14 in Dunn County and last up to three weeks.
According to a criminal complaint, authorities found Woodworth stabbed to death in a vehicle in the town of Spring Brook on March 23, 2018.
McCandless, who was found in Dunn County the day before, told authorities Woodworth attacked her and carved the word “boy” into her arm, and she stabbed him multiple times, according to the complaint.
McCandless later said she cut the word into her arm after she stabbed Woodworth.
Another hearing in the case is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Friday.
