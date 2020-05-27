Dunn County municipalities to receive almost $1.5 million in 'Road to Recovery' local government aid grants

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Municipalities in Dunn County will receive almost $1.5 million total in local government aid from the state.

A total of $1.45 million will be dispersed among the 31 units of local government in Dunn County through state aid grants.

Gov. Tony Evers announced on Wednesday the "Routes to Recovery" local government aid grants. The program includes $200 million to help local leaders address some of their most urgent COVID-19 recovery needs. Grants will be given to every county, city, village, town and federally recognized tribe in the state.

Dunn County will receive more than $725,000. The city of Menomonie is set to receive more than $265,000. The town of Menomonie will get almost $57,000 while the town of Tainter receives more than $39,000, town of Red Cedar $35,000 and town of Elk Mound $31,000. The funding amounts are based upon jurisdiction's population. All municipalities will receive at least $5,000.

"Our local government partners are on the frontlines of supporting their communities through the COVID-19 health crisis and into economic recovery,” Evers said. "The Route to Recovery Grants will provide financial flexibility to communities because they know what they need and how to best address the unique recovery needs of their friends, families and neighbors."