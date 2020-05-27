Dunn County municipalities to receive almost $1.5 million in 'Road to Recovery' local government aid grants

Municipalities in Dunn County will receive almost $1.5 million total in local government aid from the state.
A total of $1.45 million will be dispersed among the 31 units of local government in Dunn County through state aid grants.
Gov. Tony Evers announced on Wednesday the "Routes to Recovery" local government aid grants. The program includes $200 million to help local leaders address some of their most urgent COVID-19 recovery needs. Grants will be given to every county, city, village, town and federally recognized tribe in the state.
Dunn County will receive more than $725,000. The city of Menomonie is set to receive more than $265,000. The town of Menomonie will get almost $57,000 while the town of Tainter receives more than $39,000, town of Red Cedar $35,000 and town of Elk Mound $31,000. The funding amounts are based upon jurisdiction's population. All municipalities will receive at least $5,000.
Dunn County municipalities local government aid grants
|Municipality
|Funding
|Dunn County
|$725,428
|Village of Boyceville
|$17,707
|Town of Colfax
|$20,761
|Village of Colfax
|$17,965
|Village of Downing
|$5,000
|Town of Dunn
|$24,711
|Town of Eau Galle
|$12,648
|Town of Elk Mound
|$31,361
|Village of Elk Mound
|$14,112
|Town of Grant
|$6,422
|Town of Hay River
|$9,120
|Village of Knapp
|$7,446
|Town of Lucas
|$12,486
|City of Menomonie
|$265,486
|Town of Menomonie
|$56,853
|Town of New Haven
|$11,120
|Town of Otter Creek
|$8,096
|Town of Peru
|$5,000
|Town of Red Cedar
|$35,506
|Village of Ridgeland
|$5,000
|Town of Rock Creek
|$16,745
|Town of Sand Creek
|$9,332
|Town of Sheridan
|$7,706
|Town of Sherman
|$14,485
|Town of Spring Brook
|$26,760
|Town of Stanton
|$12,908
|Town of Tainter
|$39,246
|Town of Tiffany
|$10,112
|Town of Weston
|$9,689
|Village of Wheeler
|$5,560
|Town of Wilson
|$8,600
"Our local government partners are on the frontlines of supporting their communities through the COVID-19 health crisis and into economic recovery,” Evers said. "The Route to Recovery Grants will provide financial flexibility to communities because they know what they need and how to best address the unique recovery needs of their friends, families and neighbors."
The program is funded by federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act dollars. Routes to Recovery grants are for reimbursements for unbudgeted expenditures incurred this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. These expenditures could include emergency operations activities, the purchase of personal protective equipment, clean and sanitizing supplies, temporary isolation housing for infected or at-risk individuals and testing and contact tracing costs.
The grants are in addition to the $1 billion funds previously announced to support communities' recovery response. Those resources were for the distribution of free testing supplies, PPE, contact tracing and community testing sites.
The Routes to Recovery grants are administered through the state Department of Administration.
"So far, we’ve been able to invest $1 billion in resources to support communities throughout Wisconsin through our statewide COVID-19 response efforts,” DOA Secretary Joel Brennan said. "But, we know that communities are not ‘one size fits all.’ The Routes to Recovery Grants will provide local governments with an additional resource to address the challenges they are seeing on the ground."
Covid case tracker by state
Americans go back on the road: See your county's travel uptick here
COVID-19 testing, ranked state by state
US jobless claims map
Racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases
Small business relief: Who got loans?
Coronavirus spreads around the world
COVID-19: Steps for reopening states
Step by step: Make your own face mask
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!