Dunn County municipalities to receive almost $1.5 million in 'Road to Recovery' local government aid grants
Municipalities in Dunn County will receive almost $1.5 million total in local government aid from the state.

A total of $1.45 million will be dispersed among the 31 units of local government in Dunn County through state aid grants. 

Gov. Tony Evers announced on Wednesday the "Routes to Recovery" local government aid grants. The program includes $200 million to help local leaders address some of their most urgent COVID-19 recovery needs. Grants will be given to every county, city, village, town and federally recognized tribe in the state.

Dunn County will receive more than $725,000. The city of Menomonie is set to receive more than $265,000. The town of Menomonie will get almost $57,000 while the town of Tainter receives more than $39,000, town of Red Cedar $35,000 and town of Elk Mound $31,000. The funding amounts are based upon jurisdiction's population. All municipalities will receive at least $5,000.

Dunn County municipalities local government aid grants

Municipality Funding
Dunn County $725,428
Village of Boyceville $17,707
Town of Colfax $20,761
Village of Colfax $17,965
Village of Downing $5,000
Town of Dunn $24,711
Town of Eau Galle $12,648
Town of Elk Mound $31,361
Village of Elk Mound $14,112
Town of Grant $6,422
Town of Hay River $9,120
Village of Knapp $7,446
Town of Lucas $12,486
City of Menomonie $265,486
Town of Menomonie $56,853
Town of New Haven $11,120
Town of Otter Creek $8,096
Town of Peru $5,000
Town of Red Cedar $35,506
Village of Ridgeland $5,000
Town of Rock Creek $16,745
Town of Sand Creek $9,332
Town of Sheridan $7,706
Town of Sherman $14,485
Town of Spring Brook $26,760
Town of Stanton $12,908
Town of Tainter $39,246
Town of Tiffany $10,112
Town of Weston $9,689
Village of Wheeler $5,560
Town of Wilson $8,600

"Our local government partners are on the frontlines of supporting their communities through the COVID-19 health crisis and into economic recovery,” Evers said. "The Route to Recovery Grants will provide financial flexibility to communities because they know what they need and how to best address the unique recovery needs of their friends, families and neighbors."

The program is funded by federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act dollars. Routes to Recovery grants are for reimbursements for unbudgeted expenditures incurred this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. These expenditures could include emergency operations activities, the purchase of personal protective equipment, clean and sanitizing supplies, temporary isolation housing for infected or at-risk individuals and testing and contact tracing costs.

The grants are in addition to the $1 billion funds previously announced to support communities' recovery response. Those resources were for the distribution of free testing supplies, PPE, contact tracing and community testing sites.

The Routes to Recovery grants are administered through the state Department of Administration.

"So far, we’ve been able to invest $1 billion in resources to support communities throughout Wisconsin through our statewide COVID-19 response efforts,” DOA Secretary Joel Brennan said. "But, we know that communities are not ‘one size fits all.’ The Routes to Recovery Grants will provide local governments with an additional resource to address the challenges they are seeing on the ground."

