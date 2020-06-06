Dunn County News launches new era

For our Wednesday print editions, we will be certain to incorporate all of your favorite features to ensure minimal disruption to your print experience.

As well, we will deliver the electronic editions of your newspaper two days per week to your e-mail inbox – complete with new content and features we think you’ll enjoy.

Our full multimedia website at dunnconnect.com will continue to be consistently updated to ensure you have the most up-to-the-minute news and information that is so important to you. Your full-access subscription provides unlimited online access.

While a printed newspaper was once the sole means of accessing news and information, we now offer many different ways to connect and stay informed including both desktop and mobile access on our website, on social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter; and through our many topical newsletters. You can even sign up for breaking news alerts. These digital platforms are accessible wherever you go and whenever you want.

We remain committed to keeping you engaged, informed and empowered with the news and information you need. In these most difficult times our commitment remains unwavering. We thank you, our readers, for your loyalty, trust and support.

Sean Burke is publisher of the Dunn County News and president of the River Valley Media Group.

