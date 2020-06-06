Dunn County News launches new era

A note to our readers:
The significant impact of COVID-19 on our business along with the evolving media habits of our readers have encouraged us to change how we deliver your Dunn County News.
In response to these economic challenges, effective June 17, the Dunn County News will begin publishing print editions on one day each week — on Wednesdays.
In addition, we will publish and send electronic editions (easy-to-use digital replicas) of your newspaper two days per week delivered on the usual schedule, Wednesday and Friday.
While our newspaper has seen extraordinary readership increases on our website, many newspaper publications, including the Dunn County News, have experienced significant declines in local advertising as safer-at-home orders, social-distancing and mandatory business closings have impacted the support the local business community provides to the News and our readers.
We here at the Dunn County News remain committed to our community, and deeply committed to our mission of providing you the local news and information you need to stay informed.
Although evolving our multimedia presentation and delivery of the news, our core mission remains unchanged. As more and more of our readers are enjoying our journalism across both print and digital formats, this change enables us to reach our readers where they are, and increasingly, in the manner in which they prefer to receive their multimedia news.
For our Wednesday print editions, we will be certain to incorporate all of your favorite features to ensure minimal disruption to your print experience.
As well, we will deliver the electronic editions of your newspaper two days per week to your e-mail inbox – complete with new content and features we think you’ll enjoy.
Our full multimedia website at dunnconnect.com will continue to be consistently updated to ensure you have the most up-to-the-minute news and information that is so important to you. Your full-access subscription provides unlimited online access.
While a printed newspaper was once the sole means of accessing news and information, we now offer many different ways to connect and stay informed including both desktop and mobile access on our website, on social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter; and through our many topical newsletters. You can even sign up for breaking news alerts. These digital platforms are accessible wherever you go and whenever you want.
We remain committed to keeping you engaged, informed and empowered with the news and information you need. In these most difficult times our commitment remains unwavering. We thank you, our readers, for your loyalty, trust and support.
Sean Burke is publisher of the Dunn County News and president of the River Valley Media Group.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!