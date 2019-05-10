Dunn County is offering a free online service that lets residents ask that their name be monitored in the Register of Deeds' office to track possible fraud.
The service Property Fraud Alert is an online subscription that can act as an "early warning system" for property owners to find out if fraudulent activity may impact their property, according to a news release from Dunn County Register of Deeds Heather Kuhn.
According to the Register of Deeds, "a common property fraud scenario involves a criminal filing a bogus deed making it appear that the actual owner had transferred ownership of a parcel to someone else.
"The criminal then takes that deed to a bank, fraudulently obtains a mortgage and then disappears with a large amount of money.
"While it can happen to anyone, perpetrators of property fraud often prey on the elderly, people in long term care facilities, absentee property owners and owners who spent large parts of the year out of town."
With Property Fraud Alert, subscribers will be notified when the name they have submitted is used in any recording activities within the Recorder’s office.
When using the service, the subscriber will have the option to choose email or telephone for notification purposes.
While Property Fraud Alert "does not prevent fraud from happening," it can give early warning and let property owners take early steps if fraudulent activity has taken place.
Property Fraud Alert is available by subscription online at www.propertyfraudalert.com/dunn or by calling 1-800-728-3858.
The Property Fraud Alert link is also available from the Dunn website www.co.dunn.wi.us/rod or by calling 715-232-1228.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.