The Dunn County Board finalized and approved a balanced 2019 budget on Tuesday — with a $21.6 million property tax levy for 2019, the maximum allowed by the state — but balancing the 2020 budget will be a difficult task, county manager Paul Miller warned.
The costs of providing services are rising, while revenues are flat or declining, Miller said at a county board meeting Tuesday.
“In 2020, unless revenues increase or costs come down substantially, the county cannot sustain the number of programs and level of service it has typically provided,” Miller said.
The board projects next year’s expenditures at $85.6 million, up from the amended $82.4 million in 2018, according to the budget — a 3.9 percent increase.
That increase will cover upgrades to the county’s radio towers and repeater antennas, the records management in the sheriff’s office, road projects and the renovation of the Community Services Building to accommodate the administrative offices moving out of the downtown Government Center.
The county also approved a $6.1 million borrowing package for 2019 capital projects.
In addition to the Community Services Building remodel and county highway projects, those projects include Sheriff’s Department and emergency management equipment and bulletproof glass in the Judicial Center, according to the resolution.
In response to a question from Supervisor Gary Seipel about using borrowing for highway projects, county chief financial officer Keith Strey said levy limits are constraining Wisconsin counties being able to complete road projects.
“Dunn County has been very fortunate to not have to do that up until this point,” Strey said.
Miller said the practice isn’t sustainable: “This is a one-time stopgap, because ... supervisors were unable to identify sufficient other cuts or reductions to offset this million-dollar gap. Staff would not recommend this as a solution going forward.”
Property taxpayers may be happy in 2019, however: The 2019 tax rate is down to $7.15 per $1,000 of equalized value, a decrease from $7.36 last year.
That means the owner of a $200,000 home will pay $1,430 in 2019 property taxes, if the property is assessed the same value both years.
Legislative priorities
The board passed two resolutions that will go to the governor’s desk.
The board voted to support the Dunn County District Attorney's Office request for two additional assistant district attorneys. In addition to Nodolf, the county has two existing ADAs.
The request is due to a spike in complex felony and drug cases, and a resulting increase in child-protection related cases.
The board will also ask the state for an additional $30 billion for Wisconsin counties — and more oversight — of Wisconsin’s Child Protective Services system.
The increase would mean counties could increase staff and would have to cover less out-of-home care costs, according to the resolution.
The state hasn’t overseen CPS and counties are bearing the burden, said supervisor Mary Solberg, chairwoman of the Health and Human Services board.
“They have not had any oversight over caseload, over why these things are happening, why the increase in expense … (our staff) is so overloaded, they are burning out, they are leaving, and that has to stop,” Solberg said.
Dunn County child abuse and neglect reports spiked by 65 percent between 2014 and 2018, Solberg said.
In other county news:
- The Neighbors of Dunn County nursing home campus received one state citation in 2018. The state’s average is six to eight citations per institution, the Neighbors’ Community Mentor Carmen Flunker said Tuesday during an annual report. From Nov. 2017-Oct. 2018, the Neighbors had 251 admissions.
- The board on Tuesday thanked Dunn County Sheriff Dennis Smith, who is slated to retire in January, for his 18 years as sheriff.
