The Dunn County 4-H Leaders’ Council, with Mapping Solutions, has announced the release of the recently published Dunn County Plat Book. This spiral-bound book features the standard landownership map pages showing townships and ranges within the county, including property boundaries for all rural parcels. Along with landownership maps are the new enhanced LiDAR aerial view maps that show a 3D-like topographical look at the local land.
In this updated edition, information can be found regarding the Dunn County 4-H Clubs and a current County Government Directory page. Additional information includes: County Road Map with Road Index and a Points of Interest Index as well as Municipal Maps of Menomonie, Boyceville, Colfax, Elk Mound and numerous others.
This information is valuable to anyone interested, particularly those who own land in Dunn County. Prospective or adjoining property owners, hunters, foresters, timber and petroleum industry personnel, emergency services and many others could benefit from this valuable information.
The 2019 Dunn County Plat book is available for purchase for $35 at the Extension Dunn County Office, 3001 US Hwy 12 East, Room 102, in Menomonie. Those interested can also register for a chance to win a free premium wall map or a SmartMap. For more information, please contact the Extension Dunn County Office at 715-232-1636.
Wall maps, a smart phone friendly SmartMap, and an eBook version are all also available for purchase by visiting www.mappingsolutionsgis.com.
