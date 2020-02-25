Dunn County presents needs for judicial, child welfare, water quality funding to local legislators

Dunn County relies significantly on revenue from the property tax levy.

Created in 2006, the levy limit prevented a levy increase of no more than the increase in equalized value due to net new construction. New construction for the levy limit is calculated by dividing the current year’s value of net new construction by the prior year’s equalized value of the county, Supervisor James Tripp said.

There is a fundamental flaw in the levy limit law, Tripp said. It's assumed new construction would match or exceed inflation rates and that hasn't been the case.

"Whatever the intention of the law, the effect over time has been to strangle the ability of local government to meet the mandates to provide services and programs that are demanded and deserved by our citizens," Tripp said.

Tripp asked legislators to consider a yearly regional consumer price index approach to determine the value in which a levy tax may be increased.

"This proposal is not a request to build up local fund balance," he said. "We’re not trying to get ahead of costs, it’s a request for a life preserver. We need the county to be able to keep its head above water."

