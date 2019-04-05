A Dunn County recycling specialist will speak about recent recycling policy changes in China and how they will affect western and northern Wisconsin on “The West Side" radio program.
"The West Side" airs at 10 a.m. Monday, April 8 on Wisconsin Public Radio’s The Ideas Network stations 88.3 WHWC-FM/ Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7 WRFW-FM/River Falls.
Host Rich Kremer will welcome Lynn Morgan, a representative for Waste Management and Megen Hines, recycling Specialist with Dunn County to talk about how Wisconsin will adapt to the changes.
“The West Side” is a call-in program focused on issues specific to western Wisconsin.
Listeners may call in with questions and comments during the program at 1-800-228-5615.
