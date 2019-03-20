The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is asking county residents to report flooding damage to their homes.
Residents should call 2-1-1, call 877-947-2211 or visit https://211wisconsin.communityos.org/damage-report to report any damage, the Dunn County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Wednesday.
Dunn County Emergency Management will collect the information to determine how much damage was done during the spring thaw.
Residents should keep records of all their flooding-related expenses and take pictures of damage, in case of future reimbursement opportunities through the federal government, grants or loans, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The office stated: "Understand by calling 2-1-1 it does not guarantee assistance; this is the first step in determining if people may be eligible for certain disaster assistance programs."
Residents with flooding emergencies should call 911.
