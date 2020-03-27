Dunn County residents encouraged to call 211 with COVID-19 questions

Dunn County residents with questions about COVID-19 have a new way to get answers.

Dunn County Emergency Management is asking residents to call 211. The 211 network is designed to handled a large number of calls from county residents with questions about the virus.

“We are asking residents to call 211 instead of our general informational line, so that public health can focus on contacting cases and and contact tracing,” Dunn County Health Department Director KT Gallagher said.

Those looking for information can dial 2-1-1 (or 877-947-2211). Residents can also text “COVID19” to 211-211. Citizens will be connected with someone trained to answer general questions. The network can be reached 24 hours a day. Other resources to find information are the CDC (cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/) and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19)

If you are experiencing symptoms of the virus, call your health care provider.

