Dunn County responds after first COVID-19 case

“I think that’s an indication that this is serious,” Gallagher said. “We want to prepare, not panic, but take it seriously and do what we can — not only for ourselves and our loved ones, but for our whole community.”

The state mandated on Tuesday that gatherings be at 10 or fewer people, and people should maintain at least six feet of separation. Stricter guidelines were also placed on child-care centers. Gallagher said they are asking child-care facilities to limit its building to 10 or fewer employees and 50 or fewer children.

Gallagher asked if possible to keep children home. When there is more space available, she said, that allows the children of much-needed individuals like first responders and health care workers to have a place their children can be taken care of.

Local partners in Marshfield Clinic, Mayo Clinic and Prevea Health have allowed testing capacity to increase, Gallagher said. Testing priority needs to be established and those who have mild or no symptoms first contact their providers, she said. Individuals can self-quarantine without having a test.

She asked individuals use resources like calling their health-care providers, telehealth and nurse lines and refrain from walking into the emergency departments.