Dunn County shares info on COVID-19 vaccine appointments

As of February 1, over 2,800 shots have been given to Dunn County residents. This includes 885 shots to people over the age of 65. The Dunn County Health Department is encouraging those who are eligible for shots in Phase 1A or Phase 1B of vaccine distribution to make a single appointment at this time!
How to schedule a COVID-19 Vaccine appointment:
- Advent Health in Durand: You do not need to have a doctor at Advent Health to receive the COVID-19 vaccine; you just have to be on the waiting list. To get on the waiting list you can call Durand Clinic North at 715-672-5981 or Durand Clinic South at 715-672-5233
Marshfield Clinic: To be added to the waitlist at Marshfield Clinic, go to their website
- to verify your eligibility. You may also call this number to be put on the waitlist, 877-998-0880.
Mayo Clinic: If you are currently a patient with Mayo Clinic, you will receive a vaccination appointment invitation as soon as you are eligible. These invitations will be sent out via mail or through the Online Patient Services Account. If you don’t have an account, you can create one here
- or call 877-858-0398 for portal support.
Prevea: To schedule an appointment with Prevea, visit their website.
- You may also call to schedule an appointment, 833-344-4373.
Dunn County Health Department: If you own/manage a listed non-medical essential service, visit the county’s website
- to get your businesses’ employees on the COVID-19 vaccine waiting list with the Dunn County Health Department!
The Dunn County Health Department is encouraging those with questions about COVID-19 to look at the information on our website. If you still have questions after reviewing the information provided, feel free to call one of the following numbers.
- Great Rivers: 2-1-1
- Eau Claire COVID Call Center: 715-831-7425
- Dunn County Health Department: 715-232-2388
As always, you can follow the Dunn County data on our COVID-19 portal.