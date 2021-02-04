Dunn County shares info on COVID-19 vaccine appointments

As of February 1, over 2,800 shots have been given to Dunn County residents. This includes 885 shots to people over the age of 65. The Dunn County Health Department is encouraging those who are eligible for shots in Phase 1A or Phase 1B of vaccine distribution to make a single appointment at this time!

How to schedule a COVID-19 Vaccine appointment:

Advent Health in Durand: You do not need to have a doctor at Advent Health to receive the COVID-19 vaccine; you just have to be on the waiting list. To get on the waiting list you can call Durand Clinic North at 715-672-5981 or Durand Clinic South at 715-672-5233

Marshfield Clinic: To be added to the waitlist at Marshfield Clinic, go to their website

to verify your eligibility. You may also call this number to be put on the waitlist, 877-998-0880.

Mayo Clinic: If you are currently a patient with Mayo Clinic, you will receive a vaccination appointment invitation as soon as you are eligible. These invitations will be sent out via mail or through the Online Patient Services Account. If you don’t have an account, you can create one here