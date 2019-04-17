Almost a quarter of intoxicated driving stops in Dunn County in 2018 were due to drugged driving rather than alcohol impairment, according to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office.
Out of 108 operating while intoxicated arrests in 2018, 26 were for driving under the influence of drugs, Sheriff Kevin Bygd wrote in the office’s annual report.
While overall intoxicated driving stops were down in 2018 — 108 compared to a five-year high of 185 in 2015 — the number of drug-related stops is a “serious issue,” Bygd said.
“I’ve got a deputy or two working days that are making just about more drugged driving arrests in broad daylight at 10 a.m. than the guy that’s working at 10 p.m.,” he said. “Our drugged driving keeps climbing every year.”
The Sheriff’s Office responded to about five percent fewer incidents in 2018 than in previous years: 13,245 in 2018, compared to 13,995 in 2017, according to the report.
Fewer traffic stops and prisoner transport incidents contributed to that decline, Bygd said: “Our traffic stop numbers fluctuate yearly but with the number of major cases we were involved in, it does not surprise me that they were down for 2018.”
Incident types higher in 2018 than in 2017 were: assault/battery (17), criminal damage (87), traffic hit-and-run (71), warrant pickup and attempted pickup (413) and disorderly conduct (194, a five-year high).
Incident types the office saw fewer of in 2018 were: home burglary (31), business burglary (9) and juvenile disorderly incidents (49).
The decrease in property crimes — burglaries and thefts — has Bygd hopeful that the rise in methamphetamine use is beginning to level off.
“It’s no secret in my world that property crimes go hand-in hand. Burglaries are usually being committed by meth users. We’re seeing a decline over the past couple years in those,” he said.
The sheriff’s office, emergency communications department and four Dunn County library directors gave annual report to the Dunn County Board Wednesday.
More drugs
The sheriff’s office has responded to three percent more drug-related incidents in 2018 than in 2014, a jump from 117 to 220 incidents, according to the report.
The Sheriff’s Office confiscated in 2018:
- 0.4 pounds of amphetamines/methamphetamines
- 67 pounds of marijuana, including 50 marijuana plants
- 6 dosage units of narcotics
- 3.7 grams of depressants, stimulants and other drugs
- 109 grams of cocaine
- 3.4 grams of heroin
- 0.3 grams of LSD
- 3 dosage units of morphine
- 3 dosage units of opium
The office is also discovering new forms of controlled substances. It recently intercepted 240 cartridges of THC oil shipped into Dunn County from California, Bygd said Wednesday. The street value of the cartridges was between $12,000 and $19,000.
The oil can be smoked in vape pens and claimed to be over 90% THC, the compound in cannabis that produces a high, according to a sheriff's office Facebook post.
CSB renovation on schedule
The county offices' upcoming move to Menomonie’s east side is on track to begin this year, county manager Paul Miller told the county board Wednesday.
Construction on the Community Services Building on Highway 12/29 is slated to begin the week of April 29. The project will extend the vacant space in one wing and the upper floor of the building.
Miller anticipates the county will begin moving in October, he said. The construction project is expected to cost $3.7 million.
The county voted in July 2018 to sell the Government Center on Wilson Avenue and move its offices to vacant space in the Community Services Building, 3001 Hwy. 12, Menomonie.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.