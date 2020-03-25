Dunn County Sheriff: Following 'Safer at Home Order' is a community effort

Yesterday, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced his intention of issuing a “Safer at Home Order” to the people of Wisconsin in an effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier today, he released the actual details of his order. Law enforcement leaders here in my office have been working together over the past several hours reviewing and interpreting what it means to the people of the great State of Wisconsin and specifically to the people of Dunn County. Numerous inquiries are coming into my office seeking guidance on what this order means to them. Unfortunately, I do not have all the answers at this time as we were given the order at the same time you received it and we are still working actively to fully understand the intended scope.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to providing a safe and secure community through partnerships that build trust, proactively reduce crime/recidivism, minimize victimization and enhance the quality of life while protecting constitutional guarantees.

