The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 17-year-old girl who did not return home after being dropped off in Menomonie, the office posted on Facebook Friday morning.
Johanna Larson, 17, has been sighted in Menomonie several times after she failed to return home, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Larson is described as five feet, six inches and 135 pounds with brown eyes and half-black, half-blonde hair.
If people have information on Larson's whereabouts, they can contact the Dunn County Sheriff's Office at 715-232-1348.
